Published February 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Curtis Adams arrived at 7:06 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting January 11, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $638,013.04. Receipts: taxes $6,800.96, penalties/interest $302.04, interest $48.17, other pupil $9.95, other $63.20, state fines $540.24, state aid $52,407.00, admission $1,204.00, CARES Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund $15,000.00. Expenditures: $169,143.76. Balance, January 31, 2021: 545,244.84. CorTrust Savings balance, January 1, 2021: $50,446.50. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, January 31, 2021: $50,446.50.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $753,362.85. Receipts: taxes $314.95, penalties/interest $19.02, interest $63.76. Expenditures: $19,917.81. Balance, January 31, 2021: $733,842.77. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $332,550.89. Receipts: taxes $885.62, penalties/interest $26.44, interest $26.92. Expenditures: $26,649.60. Balance, January 31, 2021: $303,840.27.

Food Service Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $10,547.95. Receipts: interest $1.41, student meals $0.80, adult meals $252.00, ala carte $5,257.25, certification $140.35, federal reimbursement $8,833.05, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $554.59. Expenditures: $11,277.24. Balance, January 31, 2021: $14,310.16.

Enterprise Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $21,053.51. Receipts: interest $1.42, preschool tuition $4,175.00. Expenditures: $3,964.55. Balance, January 31, 2021: $21,265.38.

Trust and Agency Funds balance: December 31, 2021: $88,219.93. Voided two imprest checks $195.20. January 1, 2021: $88,415.13. Receipts: $2,434.58. Expenditures: $9,114.36. Balance, January 31, 2021: $81,735.35.

Scholarship Fund balance, January 1, 2021: $9,718.22. Receipts: interest $0.40. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, January 31, 2021: $9,718.62. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,718.62; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $138,509.55;

Special Education: $17,826.87;

Food Service: $7,902.64;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copies $212.71; Agednet, 12 month subscription $415.00; Bartons Heating & Cooling, boiler repair $740.13; Gayle Bechen, reimburse fingerprints $43.25, janitor supply $41.60; Brooks Oil Company, propane $1,343.10; Burnison Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, boiler repair $1,478.30; Carquest, bus supply $27.98; Chesterman Co., pop $88.36; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $150.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $2,724.35; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, iPad protective cases $177.50, face masks $24.87, technology supply $72.46; Samantha Dean, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Direct Digital Control, heating system repairs $532.50; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $143.87;

[IMPREST FUND: Shawna Baysinger, basketball shot clock $210.00; Matt Henriksen, junior high basketball referee $100.00; Carrie Howard, basketball clock $210.00; Tucker Kingsbury, doubleheader basketball junior varsity referee $140.00; Jason Lagge, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Steve Leber, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Tim McCain, junior high basketball referee $100.00; Jordan Odens, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $156.12; Jordan Opp, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Joel Osborn, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Cade Schmitt, doubleheader basketball junior varsity referee/mileage $182.42; South Dakota School Superintendents Association, legislative meeting $25.00; Greg Stroh, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $183.00];

K&D Busing, January shared bus service $998.03; Trent Kingsbury, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Menards, shop supply $328.29, face masks $39.96; Mid-Dakota Technologies, January tech support $150.00; Mitchell Clinic, bus driver physical $120.00; Plainsman, three month subscription $49.01; Popplers Music, band supply $89.95, chorus music $71.49, mic stand/head phones (box tops) $104.94; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sam’s Club, membership $45.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $91.26; Santel Communications, phone $262.02; Schoenfish & Co., 2019-20 audit $7,700.00; Mark VanOverschelde, postage $52.70; Connie Vermeulen, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Wessington Springs School, one-third football expense $2,593.54; Woonsocket School, one-third football expense $2,769.26, one-half football cheer expense $707.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, camera for photography class $287.51.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Evan-Moor, SPED supply $74.93; mileage $36.96.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $158.02; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processing fee $318.61; Cole Paper Inc., COVID supplies $1,977.38, supply $139.25; Darrington Water Conditioning, SS tank $48.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $613.06; Reinhart Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $858.68, COVID supply $(95.35), food $3,662.77, supply $96.32; Walmart, food $41.04; Woony Foods, FFVP $120.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• The staff at Sanborn Central would like to recognize our board members, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Gary Spelbring, Justin Enfield, and Curtis Adams, for their service and dedication to our district during the official School Board Recognition Week, February 15th – 19th.

• Siemsen went to Pierre for Superintendent Day on February 3rd. Discussions were held with legislators and other superintendents regarding bills.

• A huge thank you to the Booster Club for providing lunch for the “I hate winter” day on February 5th. The students and staff were very appreciative of this meal.

• Extra Help day is No School on February 12th followed by no school on February 15th.

• End of the third quarter is March 11th.

• The basketball seasons are winding down with post season play beginning at the end of February/beginning of March.

• The recently purchased treadmill was faulty, so it was taken back. The school is in need of another one; some options are available.

• The Board was informed that Mrs. Hofer, band instructor, will be resigning her post effective at the end of the year to pursue an international position with her husband. The Sanborn Central District would like to thank her for the two years of service to the Sanborn Central Band program.

• The board also discussed the potential hiring of other teaching positions to help increase the course offerings available.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• The Middle School lock-in will be held on February 11. Games and food will be the highlights. There will be no dance due to COVID. Eighth grade Valentine Coronation will be held at 6:00 p.m.

• Extra help day will be held on February 12th. Two Language Arts webinars have been scheduled on February 12. Textbook companies will be explaining and highlighting their curriculum.

• There’s no school on February 15th – President’s Day.

• The annual Spelling Bee competition in Mitchell has been canceled this year.

• The Booster Club sponsored their annual “I hate winter” luncheon on Friday, February 5th. The students and staff were treated to walking tacos, hot dogs and cookies.

• The middle school student council will be facilitating activities in the elementary classrooms during Kindness Week, February 16-19.

Discussion Item: The district’s annual audit (For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020) was handed out and discussed with the board. The State of South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit has reviewed and accepted the Sanborn Central School District audit report.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of Hannah Welch in the position of half-time SPED/half-time Regular Ed Paraprofessional at a rate of $14.70 per hour.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow at 7:50 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:13 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:20 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair