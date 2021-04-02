By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, March 9, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Middle School computer lab with the following members present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting February 8, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $545,244.84. Receipts: taxes $91,018.54, penalties/interest $27.18, interest $41.06, other pupil $54.10, other $175.80, state fines $1,214.12, state aid $52,407.00, admission $868.00, shared football expenses $12,110.80, school public lands $15,471.25, bank franchise $3,500.54, voided check $6.06. Expenditures: $164,949.55. Balance, February 28, 2021: $557,189.74. CorTrust Savings balance, February 1, 2021: $50,446.50. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2021: $50,446.50.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $733,842.77. Receipts: taxes $7,095.02, penalties/interest $0.99, interest $54.34. Expenditures: $1,219.54. Balance, February 28, 2021: $739,773.58. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $303,840.27. Receipts: taxes $21,318.92, penalties/interest $2.98, interest $22.94. Expenditures: $17,938.76. Balance, February 28, 2021: $307,246.35.

Food Service Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $14,310.16. Receipts: interest $1.21, student meals $232.70, adult meals $453.75, ala carte $4,272.50, certification $191.10, federal reimbursement $11,767.14, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $818.58, miscellaneous revenue $2.50. Expenditures: $15,840.42. Balance, February 28, 2021: $16,209.22.

Enterprise Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $21,265.38. Receipts: interest $1.21, preschool tuition $2,322.90. Expenditures: $3,964.55. Balance, February 28, 2021: $19,624.94.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, February 1, 2021: $81,735.35. Receipts: $8,117.15. Expenditures: $5,043.09. Balance, February 28, 2021: $84,809.41.

Scholarship Fund balance, February 1, 2021: $9,718.62. Receipts: interest $0.36. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2021: $9,718.98. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,718.98; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $140,204.28;

Special Education: $19,350.81;

Food Service: $7,764.39;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copies $144.48; A-Ox Welding, three cylinder rent $104.65; American Garage Door, bus barn door repair $337.25; Brooks Oil Company, propane $2,392.50, gas $917.76, #1 diesel $2,265.60, oil $731.50; Carquest, bus supply $308.82; Central Electric, mini split repair $1,945.87, January electricity $4,337.28, February electricity $3,675.63; Chesterman Co., pop $142.12; Clayton’s Repair, suburban tires $578.12; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,375.28; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, middle school supply $39.00, superintendent room $119.71, skylift four batteries $701.52; Dawson Construction, January-March garbage $1,014.63;

[IMPREST FUND: Kevin Ball, boys basketball referee/mileage $121.00; Shawna Baysinger, basketball shot clock $135.00; Kevin Deinert, boys basketball referee $100.00; Carrie Howard, basketball clock $150.00; Lee Johnson, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Jim Johnston, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $141.00; Tucker Kingsbury, two junior high boys basketball referee $50.00; Jason Lagge, boys basketball referee $100.00; Tim McCain, two junior high boys basketball referee $50.00; Brad McGirr, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Robin Moody, two junior high boys basketball referee $50.00; Tiegen Priebe, doubleheader junior varsity basketball referee $70.00, two junior high boys basketball referee $50.00; Cade Schmitt, doubleheader junior varsity basketball referee/mileage $91.00];

Josten’s Inc., yearbook deposit $2,656.00; K&D Busing, February shared bus service $1,230.67; McLeod’s, deposit books $54.00; Menards, shop supply $174.37, sports totes $11.96, elementary supply $5.99, middle school supply $5.99, high school supply $5.98, janitor supply $27.04; Mid-Dakota Technologies, February tech support $150.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $172.78, notice of audit $30.42; Santel Communications, phone $232.94; TC Enterprises, repair electric bus shed $172.70; Walmart, middle school supply $27.55; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, tune piano $64.80.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; South Dakota Federal Property Agency, 2008 Chevy Suburban $13,200.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – CorTrust, speech conference $200.00; mileage $18.48.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $24.75; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processing fee $740.18; Cole Paper Inc, COVID supplies $2,040.29, supply $321.16; Darrington Water Conditioning, SS tank $24.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $665.19;

[IMPREST FUND: Walmart, food $9.44, supply $34.45];

Tina Luthi, food $2.70; Reinhart Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $415.74, COVID supply $415.47, food $4,788.08, supply $408.76; Walmart, food $71.68, supply $14.32; Woony Foods, food $9.19.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Legislative update: It appears that the Governor’s initial intention of a 2.4 percent increase to funding will pass. This will be taken into consideration as the board looks at contracts and other budgetary items for the upcoming school year.

• Spring activities are set to begin, with FFA CDEs, track and golf set to begin.

• Congratulations to Mrs. Hofer on the successful band concert that was held Monday, March 8th. The students performed well.

• The Northern Plains Insurance meeting will take place on March 17th. The Board will see where we are at as a group and get any updated information. Bechen and Siemsen will attend.

• The Board has a tentative date, March 26th, and plan for the staff, those who choose, to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. The Board will have them given here at the school. The second shot will be scheduled for April 23rd. This is the initial schedule, but it is subject to change.

• Senior experience work day is scheduled for March 11th. The presentation day will be March 26th.

• The Board also discussed the currently open head volleyball position. Between Sanborn Central and Woonsocket, both districts are in favor of Rick Olsen resuming this post, pending his agreeing to take it. The Board will also determine the assistants and their rolls once the head position has been decided upon.

• Mrs. Vermeulen and Mr. Siemsen interviewed a prospective school counselor candidate. The interview went well, and she will be offered the position. If she takes it, both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket would have separate counselors moving forward. If not, the search would continue, but if no one is hired, Mrs. Foxley would continue in both districts.

• The Board will have Mid-West Boiler come and assess the boiler as there have been some issues with its performance.

• The Board will look to surplus some items in the near future (desktop computers, lighting system, and old suburban).

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• The Middle School Student Council did an excellent job during Kindness Week in February. One student visited each elementary classroom, watched a novel video and completed an art project and various kindness activities.

• Sanborn Central Middle School Valentine Prince Bryce Larson and Princess Morgan Hoffman were crowned February 11.

• The testing window opens March 8 and needs to be completed by May 7 for grades three through eight and 11. One home school student will need to be tested. The ACCESS testing is completed at the Colony – identified limited English proficient.

• End of the third quarter is March 11.

• Marla Feistner has visited Sanborn Central twice, completing vision, hearing, and scoliosis screening with various grades.

• High School All State Chorus has been canceled by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

• No School on March 12 and 19.

Discussion Items:

• Through a conversation, it was determined that on March 18, we will cancel school in order to avert potential staffing issues that could occur following the mass vaccinations being given to the staff on Wednesday, March 17. There is already scheduled to be two substitutes in the building that day, and if we require more, even in the busing or kitchen areas, there would not be enough coverage.

• The Board discussed utilizing extra help days more efficiently for potential conferences with parents. This will be a situation where any teacher or parent can schedule time to “conference” and discuss their students.

• Discussion was held on the lunch period and how it can be better organized.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the hiring of Kayla Olson as High School Science/Health teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the 2021-2022 academic calendar. Discussion was held.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to acknowledge the letter received from the SCEA to enter into negotiations. The date for negotiations will be April 12th in conjunction with the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the certified and classified letters of intent for employment in the 2021-2022 school year with the understanding that some reassignments and letter of intent to not rehire may be necessary.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve all extracurricular letters of intent for employment in the 2021-2022 school year with the understanding that some reassignments and letters of intent to not rehire may be necessary.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow at 8:24 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:28 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m at the Sanborn Central School in the middle school computer lab. The Board will meet first followed by certified staff negotiations.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:29 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair