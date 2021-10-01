By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Brighten Hitchcock – representing the Class of 2022.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting August 9, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $751,364.61. Receipts: taxes $201.41; penalties/interest $0.61; interest $59.59; other-pupil $128.50; other $90.01; state fines $896.01; state aid $65,583.00; admission $955.00; yearbook $46.25; donation $39.00; gross rec – telephone $19,222.56. Expenditures: $160,009.05. Balance, August 31, 2021: $678,577.50. CorTrust Savings balance, August 1, 2021: $50,471.52. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, August 31, 2021: $50,471.52.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $728,535.65. Receipts: taxes $3.79, penalties/interest $0.01, interest $59.59. Expenditures: $46,467.52. Balance, August 31, 2021: $682,131.52. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $436,320.46. Receipts: taxes $1.37; penalties/interest $0.03; interest $36.07. Expenditures: $18,420.37. Balance, August 31, 2021: $417,947.56.

Food Service Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $25,785.85. Receipts: interest $1.57, adult meals $100.84, ala carte $3,839.00, certification $0.00, federal reimbursement $241.60, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $0.00; miscellaneous revenue $2,016.67. Expenditures: $6,229.65. Balance, August 31, 2021: $25,755.88.

Enterprise Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $6,092.22. Receipts: interest $0.00, pre-school tuition $1,600.00. Expenditures: $3,978.82. Balance, August 31, 2021: $3,713.40.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, August 1, 2021: $67,956.30. Receipts: $819.04. Expenditures: $5,775.36. Balance, August 31, 2021: $62,999.98.

Scholarship Fund balance, August 1, 2021: $8,721.03. Receipts: interest $0.35. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, August 31, 2021: $8,721.38. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,721.38; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $152,559.08;

Special Education: $18,480.81;

Food Service: $7,888.22;

Enterprise Fund: $4,064.34.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, staples for copier $93.90, copy cost overage $448.12; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $35.40, ag welding supply $31.66; Logan Amundson, reimbursement dues $69.00, reimburse lessons $238.93, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, joint convention registration – Siemsen $185.00, joint convention registration – Vermeulen $225.00; Capital One, back to school night supply $30.30, high school supply $87.94, middle school supply $32.40, elementary supply $32.41, fax ink $17.97; CarQuest, bus supply $206.85; Central Electric, August electricity $2,815.74, fujitsu air unit repair $4,804.02; Chesterman Co., pop $62.70; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $130.72, vehicle repair $180.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $973.18, high school supply $5.39; Conrad Repair, LLC, reseal toilets $395.05; Continental Press, English-Language Learners curriculum $273.95; CorTrust, Black Hills playhouse deposit $200.00; Country Pumper, in-service meal $280.00; Daily Republic, subscription renewal $177.00; Dauby’s sport center, boys basketball supply $354.00, volleyball supply $310.00; Dawson Construction, July-September garbage fee $1,014.63; Direct Digital Control, gym/kitchen hvac service $664.61; Brooke Easton, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Follett School Solutions, high school novels $357.63; Gopher, physical education supply $388.32; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $59.40; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, pumped four tanks $754.90;

[IMPREST: DCI – fingerprints $43.25; Hanson School District, volleyball tourney registration $150.00; Imagine Learning, site license $2,450.00];

Innovative Office Solutions, high school supply $100.88, middle school supply $88.94, colony supply $97.49; IXL membership, site license $4,400.00; Chayna Jones, reimburse inking $10.00; K&D Busing, half of bus lease volleyball $506.21; K-Log, art storage cabinet $1,398.26; Lakeshore, elementary supply $859.44, colony supply $183.30; Menards, ag shop supply $571.12, janitor supply $118.37; Mid-Dakota Technologies, August tech support $160.00; Miedema Sanitation, three roll-off dumpsters $1,055.24; Mitchell Area Superintendent Association, dues $60.00; Robin Moody, coaching first aid $35.00; National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Honor Society dues $385.00; Plainsman, one-year subscription $185.38; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Riddell/All American Sports Corp, football uniforms $2,728.16; Sanborn Central Food Service, back to school night meal $380.70; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $93.69; Santel Communications, phone $223.86; Scholastic Inc, elementary periodical $679.56, colony periodical $213.64, middle school periodical $256.50; School Specialty, elementary supply $1,558.44, middle school supply $48.76, high school supply $672.83, library supply $9.39, track supply $36.99; South Dakota High School Coaches Association, membership $50.00, South Dakota Football Coaches Association membership $20.00; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, fuel pump $286.20; Supreme, memo books $91.95; John Tufte, reimburse speaker room $214.66; Tanner Van Winkle, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Steve Whitney, inspect buses $450.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,008.03; ABDO, library books $870.95; Companion Corp., library inventory software $866.00; Educational Biometric Technology, lunch program prints $200.00; K-Log, high school furniture $5,720.09; Mackin Educational Resources, library books $894.91; McGraw Hill, high school textbooks $2,868.02; Savvas Learning Co., elementary literature books $25,979.47, colony literature books $15,122.26; School Specialty, track equipment $1,510.73, preschool furniture $246.08.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Capital One, special education ink $86.91, speech ink $28.89; Marenem, special education supply $101.75; School Specialty, special education supply $221.24; Teacher Direct, speech supply $315.32.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Arctic Refrigeration, freezer repair $318.26; Bimbo Bakeries, bread $119.49; Capital One, supply $130.99, food $49.08; Card Services, food $28.53; Cole Papers, supply $94.08; Laura Conrad, food $10.35; CorTrust, baskets/shelves $581.65; Darrington Water Conditioning, July/August SS tank 48.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $530.41; Menards, supply $4.99; Reinhart, food $7,990.78, supply $994.66, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $90.27; Woony Foods, food $5.07.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Scholastic, periodical $121.00; School Specialty, supply $432.19.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Enrollment: State Count – 210, PreK – 11, Total: 221;

• An AG Advisory Meeting is scheduled for September 27th at 8 p.m. in the Ag Classroom;

• Parent/Teacher Conferences are scheduled for September 16th, with no school on September 17th,

• Homecoming activities are scheduled: Theme is Story Book/Fairy Tales September 20th-24th; Monday: Disney Day, Tuesday: Sleeping Beauties – Pajamas, Wednesday: College Gear, Thursday: Ohana – Hawaiian Gear, and Friday: Spirit Day;

• Better Lesson update: The Board is looking to implement it on September 10, 2021.

• Ordering New Chairs for use in the gym for activities. Also looking into purchasing a stage for use in plays and other events.

• Information on the roof and HVAC from Trane and Dalsin companies: The Board was presented with option from conversations, including some preliminary figures for upgrades to the HVAC and roof of the building. The HVAC and addressing the air quality will continue to be explored. The Board would like to proceed with the roof project, following the required procedures for bid procurement.

• The Board will also proceed with an upgrade to the security with improvements to the front doors.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held on September 16th, with no school on September 17th.

• The elementary lunch is now split, with PreK through second grade eating at 11:35 a.m. and third through fifth grades eating at 12:00 p.m. Teachers and paraprofessionals rotate lunch and recess duty. Vermeulen acts as a substitute and takes every other Friday. Mr. Siemsen and Vermeulen monitor Middle School/High School lunch.

• Enrollment: Preschool – 19, Kindergarten through fifth – 88, middle school – 31, high school – 48.

• Homecoming is rapidly approaching, September 24th. Each elementary grade will have a float in the parade. The middle school will have a single float. The theme is fairy tales and children’s books.

• The blood drive is September 15.

• Two or three teachers along with Mrs. Vermeulen will participate in a comprehensive needs assessment training. The training will begin on September 20 in Huron. Upon completion of the five sessions throughout the fall, an action plan will be completed, which is required.

• A new class, Native American Studies, is being offered to the eighth grade during this fall semester.

Discussion Item:

• Tax levy request to the county auditors for taxes payable in 2022 as follows: AG $1.409.00; OO $3.153.00; OTH $6.525.00; General Fund Opt Out $600,000.00; Special Education $250,000.00; Capital Outlay $150,000.00.

Old Business: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the proposed Senior Privileges as presented by the representative of the Class of 2022. Brighten Hitchcock was thanked by the board.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School in the middle school computer lab.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair