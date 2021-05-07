By: admin

Published May 7, 2021, in Headline News, School

The Pre-K through 12th grade students all performed for a large audience at Sanborn Central’s spring music concert on Tuesday, April 27. The night started with the fifth through 12th grade bands performing, and then the seventh through 12th grade choir students performed.

The section of the concert that was planned for the younger grades was based on a musical that had songs with a common theme of “The Great Outdoors,” and many grades sang together for different sections of the musical. The finale number was performed by all the students in grades Pre-K through 12th grade who are involved in chorus.

