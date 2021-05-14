By: admin

Wednesday, May 5, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA had a service project at the State fairgrounds in Huron. They helped clean up the grounds and some flower beds. It is important to help out the community, help people who live in it, and help the FFA members as individuals learn how to better serve. They also decided to do the service project because they wanted to help the community and to give back, because the community does so much for them and they wanted to show their appreciation. They were glad to help in any way they could.

