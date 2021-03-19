Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports news

Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports recently hosted a Pistol Shooting Workshop with guest presenter Eric Pueppke from North Dakota.  Eric is a seasoned shooter and coach and brought a deep bench of knowledge and experience to share with over 40 coaches, shooters and parents from the surrounding area on shooting air pistol and 22 pistol.  He is currently the head coach of the North Dakota State University Pistol Team, was a pistol competitor for 35+ years in International and Service Pistol Disciplines, holds multiple North Dakota State Championships and State Records, and coaches at other levels including the USA Shooting Assistant National Pistol Team Coach and the NRA/USAS/CMP National Coach Development Staff for Pistol. He is a co-author of the NRA Level 1 Coach Book and Co-developer of the Progressive Position Pistol Program.

Eric spent three hours sharing information and tips to improve on pistol shooting skills and success. He was assisted by two of his NDSU pistol team members, Alexa Hannahs of Gregory and Jared Zollner of Vesta, Minn.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

