By: admin

Published January 8, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Many miscellaneous items were discussed.

HIGHWAY WORKERS

Richard Miller and Stuart Christian were present to discuss some concerns at the County Shop.

TOM CARDA AND JAMIE MILLER

Tom Carda and Jamie Miller were present to discuss the plans moving forward with the transition. The board thanked Tom for his 30 years of service as an employee of Sanborn County.

RAISES

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to give a three percent raise to all employees for the year 2021. All ayes. Motion carried.

VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter a contract with Davison County for shared use of the Veteran’s Service Officer for $7,500 each year. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to sign the termination letter to end the contract with Beadle County for use of the Veteran’s Service Officer. All ayes. Motion carried.

CHARLES MIX COUNTY JAIL AGREEMENT

Auditor Larson presented the contract between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Department, regarding prisoner care. Beginning on January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021, the contract will remain the same as last year, at $65.00 per day. Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to transfer from contingency to Treasurer for $2,300, and from the COVID-19 Cares Act Money to the Courthouse for $5,000. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Payroll before Expenses:

Commissioners $5,536.09

Auditor $10,858.45

Treasurer $5,988.80

States Attorney $5,638.02

Courthouse $9,149.01

Assessor $8,738.75

Register of Deeds $8,841.89

Sheriff $16,269.35

Public Welfare $2,032.10

Nurse $1,307.96

Ambulance $531.73

WIC $43.60

Extension Office $1,433.17

Weed $3,609.56

Drainage $287.57

Planning and Zoning $167.17

Road and Bridge $34,287.96

E-911 $77.03

Emergency Management $728.06

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $21,580.19

Aflac, Insurance $984.30

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $104.33

VSP, Insurance $234.05

Accounts Management, Garnishment $463.75

EMC National Life, Insurance $341.81

Colonial Life, Insurance $410.12

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,385.56

Alvine Weidenaar, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $2,167.30

Amazon, Supplies $225.14

Aramark, Rugs $232.34

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $172.88

Avera Queen of Peace, A.W – Rape Kit $458.56

Bound Tree, Supplies $8.36

City of Woonsocket, Water/Sewer $84.64

Dakota 2 Way, Pagers $621.00

Express 2, Fuel $272.02

Express Stop, Fuel $5.52

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $701.36

First National Bank, ROD – Checks $458.99

Henry Schein Inc., Supplies $761.82

Horizon Health Care, Employee Immunization $170.00

James Valley Task Force, Dues $6,250.00

Kneen, Velma, Deposit Refund $100.00

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $2,127.08

Leads Online, Tracking System $1,188.00

Lyle Signs, Signs $837.96

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $85.89

Mack Metal, Supplies $91.65

Marcus, Laurie, Blood Draw $80.00

Mcleod’s Printing, Supplies $75.40

Med-Tech Resource, Supplies $109.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $250.89

Office Peeps, Supplies $182.59

Physicians Claims, Ambulance Service Fee $632.76

Planning & Development District III, Soil Dues $1,500.00

Sherryl Rankin, Ambulance Supplies $70.98

Redwood Toxicology, Lab Work $100.00

Runnings, Supplies $119.05

Audra Scheel, Mileage $103.60

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Bridge Repairs $23,024.93

Staples, Supplies $159.77

Thune’s, Washer and Dryer $1,714.97

Vander Haag’s Inc., Two International Semi’s $48,550.00

Verizon, Utilities $40.01

Williams Musical & Office Supplies, Repairs $744.00

Wise Imagine, Prisoner – Health Care $55.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $969.54

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.91

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County