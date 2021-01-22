By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., with Jeff Ebersdorfer, Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer present. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

This being the annual reorganization of the Board of County Commissioners, the county auditor called for nominations for chairman of the board. S. Larson nominated Jeff Ebersdorfer. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer that nominations cease. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer will be Chairman. Ebersdorfer called for nominations for vice-chairman. Blindauer nominated Steve Larson. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, that nominations cease. Motion carried. Steve Larson will be the vice-chairman. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Jason Coenen was present with the highway department to discuss options about purchasing a drone. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to purchase a drone and a mini-iPad. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to adopt the Utility Occupancy Application Permit. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to change the fees from $20 to $150 for an over-width permit and from $20 to $175 for an overweight permit.

JEFF LARSON AND TOM FRIDLEY

Jeff Larson and Tom Fridley were present to discuss plans moving forward with office space.

RAY OHLROGGE

Ray Ohlrogge has submitted his Letter of Resignation that was received on December 30, 2020. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept Ray’s resignation. All ayes; motion carried.

BRULE COUNTY JAIL

Auditor Larson presented the contract between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Brule County Sheriff’s Department, regarding prisoner care. Beginning on January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021, the contract will remain the same as last year, at $60.00 per day. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the contract. All ayes; motion carried.

APPOINTMENTS AND FEES

Chairman Ebersdorfer made the following appointments: Mental Health Board/Drug – Alcohol Board – Paul Larson; District III – Jeff Ebersdorfer; 4-H Advisory Board – Steve Larson; Sanborn County Rural Development: Jeff Ebersdorfer; County Planner – Penny Farris; Economic Development Board – New Board Member will fill; South Dakota Housing Authority Board – Jeff Ebersdorfer; Drainage Board – Gary Blindauer and Paul Larson; Planning and Zoning – Steve Larson. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the appointments. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to establish a cost of $2,400.00 for County burial or cremation plus $.75 per mile within the State. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, that the following places be designated for holding chattel mortgage sales in Sanborn County for 2021: Front Door of Courthouse, City of Woonsocket; Between Block Four and Five, Original Plat, Town of Letcher; The public street on the North side of the Cortrust Bank, City of Artesian. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to designate Cortrust Bank of Artesian, First National Bank South Dakota, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, and SD Public Funds Investment Trust (FIT), as Legal Depositories and the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Legal Newspaper. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve expenses for County Commissioners, County Officials, and County Employees to attend all scheduled meetings pertaining to County Business for 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay bills each meeting. All ayes; motion carried

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to set mileage (.42 per mile) and meals ($6, $14, $20) at State Rates. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to set the wage of election workers at $150 plus mileage per day and to pay $35 plus mileage for school of instruction, if attended. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to declare old iron, used bridge planks, old culverts, used tires and old parts as surplus with maximum value of $1,000. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to use the state bid list for county purchases. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to set the commissioners’ salary at $7,500 annually, plus insurance, no mileage. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to appoint Jason Coenen as the Emergency Management Director. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to establish four (4) or less voting precincts. All ayes; motion carried.

Precincts will be as follows:

Precinct #1: Afton, Floyd, Benedict, Oneida, Artesian City, Diana, Union, Ravenna – Artesian Community Center;

Precinct #2: Butler, Letcher, Letcher City, Logan, and Elliott – Letcher Community Center;

Precinct #4: Jackson, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Township, Silver Creek Township, Ward 2 – Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct #5: Wards 1 and 3, Warren Township – Woonsocket Community Center.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to set the wages for meetings of extension, planning and zoning, and drainage at the rate of $45, per meeting plus mileage. All ayes; motion carried.

By agreement of the board, the annual meeting with towns and townships will be on February 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the 4-H Building.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to set the wage for extra part-time help for the Register of Deed, Treasurer, Auditor, Sheriff’s Office and Janitor at the minimum wage of $9.45. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, that the Register of Deeds will submit the money collected in that office each month to the treasurer by the 20th of the following month and the Sheriff by the 15th. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay $50 per month for cell phone usage for Deputy Sheriff, $25 for Sheriff Secretary, and $50 for Highway Superintendent and Highway Secretary, for usage of their personal cell phone for county business. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the ambulance roster on file in the auditor’s office. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,476,978.84

Register of Deeds $2,226.00

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve a three percent raise for the staff for the year of 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

Salaries including the insurance incentive are as follows:

Tom Fridley, Sheriff, Annually $56,116.25

Jason Coenen, Deputy Sheriff, Annually $43,475.84

Josh Starzman, Deputy Sheriff, Annually $38,192.40

Jason Coenen, Emergency Management, Annually $6,835.80

Jeff Larson, States Attorney, Annually $47,954.80

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, Annually $44,729.34

Elizabeth Hoffman, Clerk, Annually $28,640.86

Karen Krueger, Treasurer, Annually $50,896.98

Diane Larson, Auditor, Annually $49,458.01

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, Annually $48,736.98

Steve Larson, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Gary Blindauer, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Paul Larson, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Jeff Ebersdorfer, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, Annually $50,606.36

Sheri Kogel, Office Manager, Annually $46,107.78

Kami Moody, Deputy Auditor, Hourly $18.50

Jamie Miller, Janitor, Hourly $16.00

Abby Mathis, Deputy Auditor and Treasurer, Hourly $15.00

Jodi Schrank, Deputy Register of Deeds, Hourly $13.50

Perianne Clendening, Secretary, Hourly $12.46

Sherryl Rankin, Secretary, Hourly $12.46

Dayna Opsahl, Secretary, Hourly $12.10

Brian Pearson, Highway, Hourly $21.77

David Hjelm, Highway, Hourly $18.53

Jim Luthi, Highway, Hourly $17.54

Heath Larson, Highway, Hourly $16.18

Alan Larson Jr., Highway, Hourly $16.18

James Gorter, Highway, Hourly $15.45

Richard Miller, Highway, Hourly $15.45

Stuart Christian, Highway, Hourly $15.45

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

