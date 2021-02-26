By: admin

Published February 26, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

DIANE LARSON

The Board of Commissioners presented Diane Larson with a plaque and bouquet of flowers and thanked her for her 30 years of service and dedication to Sanborn County. Diane’s retirement date is March 1, 2021.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to buy culverts off the Beadle County bids. All ayes; motion carried.

JEFF LARSON, STATES ATTORNEY

Jeff was present to discuss some legal matters with the board.

JOSH STARZMAN, ARTESIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT

Josh Starzman, Artesian Fire Department, met with the board to discuss options for the purchase of Jaws of Life. The Board of Commissioners had previously decided that they would pay $10,000 for all three of the fire departments in Sanborn County. This is the last department to request financial help. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay $10,000 towards the Jaws of Life for the Artesian Fire Department. All ayes; motion carried.

VSO

Craig Bennett, VSO, met with the board to share his plans and goals for Sanborn County as the Veterans Service Officer.

BANK ACCOUNTS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to remove Diane Larson from the County’s checking and money market account, effective March 1, 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to remove Alberta Fink from the Register of Deed’s checking account and add Jodi Schrank, effective March 1, 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT FOR CREATION OF VICTIM WITNESS COORDINATION

Deputy Moody presented the board with a contract from the Victim Witness Coordinator of Beadle County. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the contract for $2,000.00, for 2021, with Beadle County Victim Witness Coordinator. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $70,198.15

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $282.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

3-D Specialties, Supplies $1,033.04

A-OX Welding, Supplies $41.66

Alpena Co-op, Repairs $125.00

Aramark, Supplies $115.26

AT&T, Phone Bill $53.50

Avera Occupational Med, Employee Drug Test $96.55

Baszler Health, Blood Draw $160.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $4,800.00

Blue Wheeler & Banks, Attorney Fees – Dirkes and Stevens $1,590.33

Brooks Oil, Diesel $297.46

Cash, Petty Cash $80.00

Central Electric, Electricity $332.11

Churchill Manolis Freeman, Attorney Fees – Aaron Steven $1,078.82

City of Woonsocket, Water/Sewer $13.00

Davison County, Jail Fees $665.00

Dawson Construction, Garbage $252.96

Express Stop, Gas $17.22

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $214.62

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $113.43

Forestburg Elevator, Gas and Fuel $15,788.92

Galls, Supplies $170.86

Innovative, Supplies $389.78

Lincoln County, Serve Papers $75.00

Mack Metal, Supplies $33.50

McLeods, Supplies $116.39

Menard’s, Supplies $116.16

Northern Truck Equipment, Supplies $1,986.94

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,449.20

Office Equipment, Supplies $77.99

Office Peeps, Supplies $2,470.24

Pennington County Jail, Hackley Transport $38.69

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype $2,340.00

Route 1, Computers $6,189.20

Runnings, Supplies $31.96

Santel Communications, Phone Bill $1,046.89

South Dakota Department of Health, Labs for Anthony Zotti $40.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Workshop $110.00

Siouxland Trailers, Belly Dump $38,200.00

TC Enterprises, Repairs $429.37

Tech Solutions, Internet Service $3,140.00

TMA, Repairs $82.35

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Wheelco, Supplies $2,306.42

Williams Music, Copier Repairs $394.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $421.84

The meeting will continue at the 4-H Building at 1:30 p.m. holding the County Towns/Townships meeting. The Commissioner meeting was adjourned at the conclusion of the Towns/Townships meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County

Deputy Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County