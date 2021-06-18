Sanborn County Commissioners proceedings

JUNE 8, 2021

By:
Published June 18, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding.  Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried. 

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. 

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Application for Road Approach Permit presented by Barry Selland. Approach will be located on the west side of 405th Ave approximately one block north of the Phillip Hinker residence. All ayes; motion carried. 

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to give permission to TrioTel to bore under roads, provided it is at least 48 inches deep. All ayes; motion carried. 

BUTLER

Brice from Butler was present to give price options and answer questions regarding machinery that is up for trade. 

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

A plat was presented for Merlin and Diane Larson, A Plat of Lot 1 of Larson Addition in the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 36, T 108 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried. 

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to increase the re-zoning fee to $350. All ayes; motion carried. 

TOM FRIDLEY

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to purchase a new sheriff’s vehicle. All ayes; motion carried. 

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,849,640.77

Register of Deeds $2,824.87       

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried. 

May Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $4,754.84

Auditor $6,644.66

Treasurer $6,525.89

States Attorney $5,767.35

Courthouse $3,415.50

Assessor $9,189.06

Register of Deeds $7,967.32

Sheriff $12,956.70

Public Welfare $1,350.04

Nurse $2,467.88

Ambulance $927.32

WIC $39.18

Extension Office $1,778.66

Weed $3,607.74

Drainage $127.12

Planning and Zoning $233.24

Road and Bridge $37,435.31

E-911 $77.00

Emergency Management $702.88

First National Bank, State Remittance $2,458.10 

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,244.47

North Central International, Repairs $11,330.80

Farmers Cashway, Supplies $210.40

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $20.65

Aramark, Supplies $111.07

AT&T, Phone $226.38

Butler Machinery, Repairs/ Supplies $72,213.69

Central Electric, Electricity $291.48

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $80.07 

Commercial Asphalt, Paving $217,600.00

Commtech, Supplies $779.99

Express Stop, Fuel $33.95

Farnam’s, Supplies $350.30

Penny Farris, Conferences/Travel $432.04

First National Bank, Postage $23.95

Jamie Miller, Supplies $181.19

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

KO’s , Supplies $183.80

Larson & Nipe, Supplies $143.62

Local Lumber, Supplies $63.27

Mack Metal, Supplies $102.40

Miner Co Auditor, E-911 Services $12,875.00

Minnehaha County Jail, Jail Fees – J. Cuellar $97.34

Office Peeps, Supplies $424.38

Pharm Chem, Supplies $776.80

Runnings, Supplies $169.96

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,084.39

Audra Scheel, Travel $379.32

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Travel/Conference $36.26

South Dakota Federal Property, Supplies $32.00

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Supplies $64.80

Spencer Quarries, Supplies $935.52

Stay USA Hotel, South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers Conference $225.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $229.74

TC Electric, Repairs $1,896.01

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,170.29

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Waste Management, Garbage $114.00

Wheelco, Supplies $341.23

Woony Foods, Supplies $40.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $76.32

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. 

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board, 

Sanborn County

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 18, 2021, 11:33 pm
    Partly cloudy
    76°F
    real feel: 73°F
    humidity: 30%
    wind speed: 9 mph N
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021
    June 6, 2021 June 7, 2021 June 8, 2021 June 9, 2021 June 10, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 12, 2021
    June 13, 2021 June 14, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 17, 2021 June 18, 2021 June 19, 2021
    June 20, 2021 June 21, 2021 June 22, 2021 June 23, 2021 June 24, 2021 June 25, 2021 June 26, 2021
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 