By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Application for Road Approach Permit presented by Barry Selland. Approach will be located on the west side of 405th Ave approximately one block north of the Phillip Hinker residence. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to give permission to TrioTel to bore under roads, provided it is at least 48 inches deep. All ayes; motion carried.

BUTLER

Brice from Butler was present to give price options and answer questions regarding machinery that is up for trade.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

A plat was presented for Merlin and Diane Larson, A Plat of Lot 1 of Larson Addition in the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 36, T 108 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to increase the re-zoning fee to $350. All ayes; motion carried.

TOM FRIDLEY

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to purchase a new sheriff’s vehicle. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,849,640.77

Register of Deeds $2,824.87

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

May Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $4,754.84

Auditor $6,644.66

Treasurer $6,525.89

States Attorney $5,767.35

Courthouse $3,415.50

Assessor $9,189.06

Register of Deeds $7,967.32

Sheriff $12,956.70

Public Welfare $1,350.04

Nurse $2,467.88

Ambulance $927.32

WIC $39.18

Extension Office $1,778.66

Weed $3,607.74

Drainage $127.12

Planning and Zoning $233.24

Road and Bridge $37,435.31

E-911 $77.00

Emergency Management $702.88

First National Bank, State Remittance $2,458.10

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,244.47

North Central International, Repairs $11,330.80

Farmers Cashway, Supplies $210.40

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $20.65

Aramark, Supplies $111.07

AT&T, Phone $226.38

Butler Machinery, Repairs/ Supplies $72,213.69

Central Electric, Electricity $291.48

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $80.07

Commercial Asphalt, Paving $217,600.00

Commtech, Supplies $779.99

Express Stop, Fuel $33.95

Farnam’s, Supplies $350.30

Penny Farris, Conferences/Travel $432.04

First National Bank, Postage $23.95

Jamie Miller, Supplies $181.19

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

KO’s , Supplies $183.80

Larson & Nipe, Supplies $143.62

Local Lumber, Supplies $63.27

Mack Metal, Supplies $102.40

Miner Co Auditor, E-911 Services $12,875.00

Minnehaha County Jail, Jail Fees – J. Cuellar $97.34

Office Peeps, Supplies $424.38

Pharm Chem, Supplies $776.80

Runnings, Supplies $169.96

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,084.39

Audra Scheel, Travel $379.32

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Travel/Conference $36.26

South Dakota Federal Property, Supplies $32.00

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Supplies $64.80

Spencer Quarries, Supplies $935.52

Stay USA Hotel, South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers Conference $225.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $229.74

TC Electric, Repairs $1,896.01

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,170.29

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Waste Management, Garbage $114.00

Wheelco, Supplies $341.23

Woony Foods, Supplies $40.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $76.32

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County