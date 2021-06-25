Sanborn County Commissioners proceedings

JUNE 15, 2021 SPECIAL MEETING PROCEEDINGS

By:
Published June 25, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in a special meeting session on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding via phone. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Present members of the Planning and Zoning Board were Dale Christian, Myron Sonne, and Penny Farris. Auditor Kami Moody and Sanborn Weekly Journal editor Carrie Howard were also present.  

ORDINANCE 2021-3

Meeting is being held regarding the first reading of Ordinance #2021-3 regarding Medical Cannabis. 

A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES

BE IT ORDAINED by the Board of Sanborn County Commissioners: 

Section 1.  Temporary Ordinance – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the County shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the County.   Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the county government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-2-10 and SDCL 7-18A-8.

With there being no community input, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes, motion carried. 

Next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 9:00 a.m.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board, 

Sanborn County

Published once at the approximate cost of $21.25.

SJ45-1tb

