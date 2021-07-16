By: admin

Published July 16, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Doug and Aaron from Brosz Engineering were present to discuss multiple things taking place within the county, including bridge improvements, HB 1259 and guidance on a Historical Bridge. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to accept the bid for the Bridge Improvement Plan with Brosz Engineering as Engineering and Design Contractor. All ayes; motion carried.

BUTLER MACHINERY

Brice from Butler Machinery was here to present a bid for a new motor grader. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to purchase a new 2021 150 Cat motor grader with a five-year payment plan. Sealed bids will be accepted at a later date for the current motor grader and sale funds will be used as a down payment. All ayes; motion carried.

QUOTE OPENING FOR HIGHWAY

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to accept the quote from Randy Morgan with Midwest Construction and Excavating. All ayes; motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Discussion was held on events taking place within the county and budget.

Sanborn County

Capital Outlay

Resolution #2021-6

CAPITAL OUTLAY ACCUMULATIONS WHEREAS, the County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, have determined that County Road 09-O (397th Ave) will need to be overlayed (minor milling and 1.5-inch overlay of 14.1 miles):

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Commission has determined that there are not sufficient funds within the general fund to proceed with said overlay project; and, WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Commission, the authority of SDCL 9-21-14.1, authorizes the accumulation of funds for capital outlay purposes to make general fund overlay project; and WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Commission acknowledges that, according to SDCL 9-21-14.2, the accumulations must be expended within eighty-four (84) months from the date of resolution establishing said accumulations and any accumulated funds deemed no longer necessary shall revert to the general fund; and WHEREAS, as required by SDCL 9-21-14.1 and 9-21-14.2, Sanborn County Commission establishes that the maximum amount of the total general fund capital outlay accumulations shall not exceed $2,000,000.00; and WHEREAS, according to the standard accounting principles as established by the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit by the direction of South Dakota Codified Law, said capital outlay accumulations shall be a part of the general fund as an assigned cash account;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Sanborn County Commission, that capital outlay accumulations in the general fund be assigned in fiscal years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 as follows: minor milling and 1.5-inch overlay for 14.1 miles of Sanborn County Road 09-O (397th Ave) thereto $286,000. Total general fund assigned cash account balance, including accumulations and appropriations is therefore estimated at $2,000,000.00.

Vote of Commissioners: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye.

Dated at Woonsocket, South Dakota, this 6th day of July, 2021.

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Commission Chairman

ATTEST:

Kami Moody,

County Auditor

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE – PACKAGE

OFF-SALE LIQUOR

RESOLUTION #2021-4

WHEREAS, the Legislature of the State of South Dakota has provided for the approval of package off-sale liquor by the boards of county commissioners of the counties of said State pursuant to SDCL Title 35 as amended; and

WHEREAS SDCL 35-4-11.1 as amended provides that the board of county commissioners shall on or before the first of September in each year determine by ordinance or continuing resolution the number of package off-sale liquor licenses (other than malt beverage) it will approve for the ensuing calendar year and the fees to be charged for the various classifications of licenses; and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners has set the number of package off-sale liquor licenses at two (2) and the fee for such license at $300 and

WHEREAS, Sanborn County currently qualifies for two (2) package off-sale liquor licenses available for issuance July 1, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners wishes to make the license available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Sanborn County Commission makes the following rules applicable to the issuance of new package off-sale liquor licenses:

1. Applicants may apply for the package off-sale liquor license beginning upon passage of 2021 Senate Bill 152

2. Such application packet shall include the following:

A. Uniform Alcoholic Beverage Application. This must be completed fully and according to its instructions and bear the necessary original signatures.

B. License Purchase Fee. License purchase fee in the amount of $300 shall be presented at time of application.

3. In the event the first-come, first-served applicant is not able to meet the licensing standards set out by SDCL Ch. 35-2, the applicant who next submits a fully and accurately completed application shall be next considered

Voting aye: Ebersdorfer, S. Larson, Blindauer, Weber.

Voting nay: none.

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared Resolution adopted on this 6th day of July, 2021.

Jeffrey

Ebersdorfer,

Commission Chairman

ATTEST:

Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, at 12:03 p.m. to move into executive session regarding personnel matters. All ayes; motion carried. Resumed regular session at 12:13 p.m.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,564,510.35

Register of Deeds $4,359.50

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

June Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $4,754.86

Auditor $6,653.16

Treasurer $6,534.38

States Attorney $5,767.33

Courthouse $3,358.11

Assessor $9,189.06

Register of Deeds $7,893.26

Sheriff $13,289.23

Public Welfare $1,303.03

Nurse $2,413.12

Ambulance $1,024.35

WIC $62.68

Extension Office $2,644.02

Weed $4,564.49

Drainage $239.13

Planning and Zoning $344.41

Road and Bridge $51,982.43

Emergency Management $702.88

First National Bank, State Remittance $2,450.50

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $17,654.27

AFLAC, Insurance $485.37

AFLAC, Insurance $132.31

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,297.22

Delta Dental, Insurance $497.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $330.08

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $37.11

VSP, Insurance $208.16

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $379.44

Accounts Management, Wage Garnishment $382.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $364.57

Colonial Life, Insurance $347.92

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,365.96

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $26.72

VSP, Insurance $66.88

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $908.63

North Central International, Repairs $1,488.60

Kibble Equipment, Rentals $315.00

Cole’s Petroleum, Fuel $3,001.20

Aramark, Supplies $111.03

AT&T, Phone $195.61

Axon Enterprise, Supplies $304.00

Todd Brueske Construction, Rentals $275.00

Central Electric, 4-H Building Rental – Refund $100.00

DA Services, Repairs $2,600.00

Dakota Counseling, Quarterly Support $625.00

ES&S, Supplies $1,105.00

Express 2, Fuel $91.25

First National Bank, Supplies $69.00

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

KO’s, Supplies $1,098.69

Mac’s, Supplies $37.99

McLeod’s Printing, Vouchers $139.90

Minnehaha County Auditor, Mental Illness $199.83

Mitchell Clinic, Labs – A. Zotti $130.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $382.63

Premier Equipment, Supplies $2,278.28

Ramkota, Convention Stay $303.00

Mike Rankin Construction, Repairs $4,980.05

Mitchell Area Safehouse, Quarterly Support $375.57

Sanborn County Treasurer, Duplicate Title $10.00

Signature Plus, Name Badge $12.50

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $293.86

Jim VanDenHamel, Supplies $257.63

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $103.10

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.90

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County