Published October 29, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented from the October 5th meeting. All ayes; motion carried. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented from the Special Meeting held on October 13th. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

JOHN DEERE

Dustin Lebrun from RDO John Deere was present to discuss machinery options with the board. Dustin offered a quote for a maintainer that would be up for trade in 2022.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Weed Board. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the county inspection numbers for noxious weeds. All ayes; motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of Weed Board Meeting.

EASEMENTS

Bruce Toay – Ducks Unlimited and Tom Rohlck – Fish & Wildlife were present to discuss placing land easements on purchased property. Drainage mapping and tile locations were also a topic. It was agreed that a representative from Ducks Unlimited, Fish & Wildlife, Drainage Board and the County will all be present to determine if there are drain tiles present on a portion of Ducks Unlimited property, located in 105-61 Section 10 and 106-61 Section 34. If drains are found, Ducks Unlimited will not pursue putting easements on the land, per Bruce Toay.

TOM FRIDLEY AND JEFF LARSON

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to enter executive session at 10:35 a.m. to discuss personnel matters. Exited at 10:49 a.m.

TED NELSON

Ted was unable to be in attendance but plans to reschedule.

DITCH 21

Dan Swenson – landowner, Elliott Ohlrogge, Richard Reider and Tara Weber (via phone) – City of Woonsocket, were present to discuss options for cleaning out Ditch 21. Ditch 21 is the ditch that takes water away from the City of Woonsocket that flows into Long Lake.

SUPPLEMENT BUDGETS

Auditor Moody presented the following requests to supplement the budgets:

Road and Bridge in the amount of $375,000.00 for FEMA grants that were received;

Road and Bridge in the amount of $13,000.00 for James River Water Grant;

Road and Bridge for $100,000 for the sale of the Skid Loader and Motor Grader that were recently sold;

Road and Bridge for $1,700,000.00 for remaining expenses for the year.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to transfer $1,212,000.00 from the General Fund to Road and Bridge fund. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried:

Central Electric, Utilities $273.78

Runnings, Supplies $52.77

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,095.20

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $86.00

South Dakota State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $65,020.11

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,184.00

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $103,236.00

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $2,378.01

Sign Solutions, Supplies $533.68

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $194.61

Agtegra, Chemical $73.54

Amazon, Supplies $121.17

AT&T, Utilities $54.28

Avera Queen of Peace, Blood Alcohol $123.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $876.05

Brosz Engineering, Mapping and Architecture $8,930.00

Butler, Supplies $3,077.44

Central Electric, Utilities $280.63

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $161.48

Country Inn & Suites, Workshop $606.00

Express 2, Fuel $104.22

Express Stop, Fuel $18.75

Farnam’s, Supplies $1,071.47

First National Bank of Omaha, Computer Software $38.33

Forestburg Elevator, Fuel $22,753.77

Golden West, Supplies $269.56

GrowMark, Supplies $1,134.20

KO’s, Repairs $64.61

Menard’s, Supplies $440.42

Miner County Auditor, E-911 Service Fee $12,875.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $973.28

Office Peeps, Supplies $542.58

PCS Mobile, Supplies $144.68

Pharm Chem, Sweat Patch Analysis $314.05

Quadient, Postage $1,000.00

Mitchell Area Safehouse, Quarterly Remittance $90.49

Sanborn County Treasurer, Duplicate Plate $37.40

South Dakota Unemployment Insurance, Insurance $5,564.00

SDCCA, Assessment Funding $2,000.00

Schmucker, Paul, Nohr & Association, Drainage Study $573.10

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $539.29

Naomi Terkildsen, Mileage $99.96

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

Wheelco, Supplies $61.94

Xcel Energy, Utilities $44.66

Gary Zell Auto Glass, Repairs $270.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County