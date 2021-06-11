By: admin

Sanborn County’s Sheriff’s Department has gained another full-time deputy with the recent hiring of Michael “Mike” Salathe. He was raised in a military family due to his father’s service, but once his father retired from the military, they moved to Miller and then to Huron, where Deputy Salathe graduated from high school in 1999. Salathe’s father was born and raised in Jerauld County, which is what drew them to return to the area after his father’s military retirement.

After high school graduation, Deputy Salathe joined the United States Army and served for five years. Following his military service, he moved back to the area and worked for South Dakota Wheat Growers in Huron for 13 years. For 11 of those years, he lived in Iroquois, where he was a volunteer firefighter.

Three years ago, Salathe decided to get into the law enforcement field and joined the corrections department for Davison County and moved to Mitchell. He is currently living in Mitchell but looking for a home in Sanborn County. Deputy Salathe is not married, but he has two daughters, Temperance, age 12 and Chloe, age 10 living with him. He has a live-in girlfriend who has a son, Cody, age 11, who also lives with them.

