Published August 27, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Sports

The South Dakota State 4-H Rodeo Finals took place in Ft. Pierre over the weekend, and Tanner Christian and Aubrey Moody both brought home more awards for their outstanding performances.

To start, Christian competed in both sessions of mini-bull riding. In the first session, Friday night/Saturday morning, he placed fourth overall, earning himself a water bottle. In the second session, Saturday night/Sunday morning, he placed first overall and earned a belt buckle. With a combined score for both sessions, Christian finished tying for second place, with just one point difference from the championship. This earned him another beautiful buckle for all his work this summer.

Moody also competed at the State 4-H Rodeo in Ft. Pierre, and she ended her very successful 4-H rodeo season as Reserve Champion Breakaway Roper, which put her as second in the state in that event and earned her another beautiful buckle to add to her collection.

