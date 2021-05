By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Sports

After COVID-19 shut down 2020’s soccer season in Sanborn County, the sport returned to the county this year. The weather this spring mostly cooperated so the teams out of Sanborn Central and Woonsocket were able to play a full set of games. The season wrapped up on Saturday, May 15, when Woonsocket hosted the Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs soccer teams of all ages at the football field.

