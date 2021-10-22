Sanborn County well represented at Western Junior Livestock Show

By Delaney Zoss

By:
Published October 22, 2021, in Area News, Around the County

From left to right: Delaney Zoss, Cannon Zoss, Cain Zoss and Bailey Feistner show their award winning sheep at the Western Junior Livestock show.

The 84th Annual Western Junior Livestock Show and Family Consumer Science Show was held Oct. 5-9 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Youth representing South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado exhibited livestock, partipated in livestock judging and livestock skillathon contests along with a variety of horticulture, consumer science events and public speaking. Seven youth along with their families had a very fun and successful week representing Sanborn County in these events.  

…Read the results and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

