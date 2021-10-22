The 84th Annual Western Junior Livestock Show and Family Consumer Science Show was held Oct. 5-9 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Youth representing South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado exhibited livestock, partipated in livestock judging and livestock skillathon contests along with a variety of horticulture, consumer science events and public speaking. Seven youth along with their families had a very fun and successful week representing Sanborn County in these events.
