Sanborn County youth experience rodeo success

By:
Published August 17, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Sports

There are several young Sanborn County riders earning championships in the rodeo arenas this summer, and there is more to report. Over the past weekend, Tanner Christian rode mini bulls in the 4-H rodeo in Sioux Falls and earned another first-place finish. He will be receiving his buckle at a later date.

Teya Moody also competed in Sioux Falls over the weekend, and she, too, earned first place in the barrels competition on Sunday, after earning third place in the same event on Saturday. She brought home a buckle for her championship performance.

In addition, Aubrey Moody traveled to Ft. Pierre to bring home more awards. On Saturday, she earned first place in the flag race competition, second place in goat tying, second place in breakaway and third place in the barrels event. She also earned the All-Around award on Saturday. On Sunday, she earned second place in barrels and third place in the flag race competition. For her outstanding performances for both days combined, Aubrey earned the All-Around Junior Girl Award to earn herself a saddle.

…See pictures in the Aug. 12 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

