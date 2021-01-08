SCW boys and girls play in Huron Classic

By:
Published January 8, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks competed against the Lower Brule Lady Sioux during the Huron Holiday Classic in the Huron Arena. The girls had a tough game and had to come back from behind, but they came out victorious with a final score of SCW 55, Lower Brule 46.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Blackhawk boys also traveled to Huron to play the Lower Brule Sioux for the Huron Holiday Classic. The boys’ game had a bit of a different flow for the Blackhawks than the girls’ game did. The Lower Brule team had a relentless defensive press that the Blackhawks had difficulty breaking, which accounted for several of Lower Brule’s points. The Lower Brule boys seldom missed a shot, whether it was inside the lane under the basket, or from around the outside arch. The game ended with a final score of SCW 25, Lower Brule 71.

Both the girls and boys saw their first action after the break at Sanborn Central against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Their next game is tonight, Jan. 7 against Howard in Howard. The girls then play Dupree in the Redfield Classic in Redfield on Saturday at 4 p.m., and both teams are back in action on the court on Tuesday, Jan. 12 for a doubleheader against the Kimball/White Lake Wildkats in Woonsocket.

…See pictures and more details about the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

