SCW Track Team competes at first meet of season

Boschee breaks school record By Corey Flatten

By:
Published April 9, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Trinity Boschee races in the 300M hurdles. Photo courtesy Jordan Von Eye.

By Corey Flatten

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Track Team made their debut on April 1 at the Sunshine Bible Academy Meet. Twelve teams fought the extreme wind conditions that were prevalent throughout the meet in Miller. The girls finished seventh in team points (47.5) and were headlined by the 1600M relay team (Trinity Boschee, Kamryn Ochsner, Kennadie Ochsner, Elizabeth Boschee) taking first. The boys finished fourth in points (75) and competed well in relays but were capped off with Cody Slykhuis and Tryce Slykhuis taking first and second, respectively, in the triple jump. 

…See the results and additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 9, 2021, 10:01 am
    Sunny
    46°F
    real feel: 41°F
    humidity: 80%
    wind speed: 13 mph NW
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021
    April 4, 2021 April 5, 2021 April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8, 2021 April 9, 2021 April 10, 2021
    April 11, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 17, 2021
    April 18, 2021 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 April 21, 2021 April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 24, 2021
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 