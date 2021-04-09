By: admin

Published April 9, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Trinity Boschee races in the 300M hurdles. Photo courtesy Jordan Von Eye.



By Corey Flatten

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Track Team made their debut on April 1 at the Sunshine Bible Academy Meet. Twelve teams fought the extreme wind conditions that were prevalent throughout the meet in Miller. The girls finished seventh in team points (47.5) and were headlined by the 1600M relay team (Trinity Boschee, Kamryn Ochsner, Kennadie Ochsner, Elizabeth Boschee) taking first. The boys finished fourth in points (75) and competed well in relays but were capped off with Cody Slykhuis and Tryce Slykhuis taking first and second, respectively, in the triple jump.

…See the results and additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!