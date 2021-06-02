By: admin

Published June 2, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The completed cement ramp on Lake Prior contains special inscriptions in Sutton’s memory, including “Sutton’s Ramp 2021” and “It’ll Buff.”

Recently, the Sanborn Weekly Journal reported that there was work being done on a new ramp on Lake Prior. Scott and Sarah Senska lost their son, Sutton, in a UTV accident last fall, and in his memory, they wanted to do something for the community around Lake Prior, since that was one of Sutton’s favorite places to be. They discussed options with the City Council and together they came up with the idea for the new cement ramp.

The ramp is located at the northeast corner of the lake and is to be used for easy access into the lake for people who want to canoe or kayak because getting in from the dock or rocky shore was somewhat difficult at times. Building the ramp wasn’t an easy process because it broke apart a few times and parts of it had to be reconstructed each time, but it has finally stayed and is complete for public use once the water is warm enough for swimmers.

The funding for the project came from the money raised at the Woonsocket and Sanborn Central schools in memory of Sutton. Plus, all of the manpower was contributed by volunteers, which included family and friends of the Senskas and members of the Woonsocket City Council. JD Concrete and Flatland Concrete both donated a large portion of their materials and help with equipment, along with Feistner Gravel and Excavation who did a lot of the dirt work and helped with seeing the project through to the end with the use of their equipment, as well.

…See additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!