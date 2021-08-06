Spirit of Faith holds Vacation Bible School

By:
Published August 6, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket held their annual Vacation Bible School from Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. This year’s theme was entitled “I’ve got this with Jesus” and involved lessons, activities and projects based around trust in others and in God.

Each evening, there was a lesson that included indoor and outdoor activities and art projects. One of the outdoor games was a trust obstacle course, where a team of two had to make it through the course with one teammate being led blindfolded by the other teammate. Throughout the week the kids worked on art projects and made a prayer board for those important to them, a talent jar to remind them of what makes them special and a painted brick with an inspirational word.

The week culminated on Thursday with a musical program put on by the students for their families and the community members in attendance.

…See a photo in this week’s issue fo the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

