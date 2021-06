By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

As a community service project, members of the Spirit of Faith youth group served a free lunch to community members on Friday, June 11. They set up at the picnic shelter just south of the Woonsocket pool, and they served up a walking taco, ice cream sandwich and bottled water to anyone who came to enjoy some free food and time outside in the beautiful weather around Lake Prior.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!