By: admin

Published September 17, 2021, in Sports

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Tanner Christian rode mini bulls in Irene for a Raise ‘Em Rank event, and he earned another first place buckle for his performance. He is currently sitting in first place in the Raise ‘Em Rank Association and earned a place to compete in the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding Association Finals in Mesquite, Texas in October. At that event, Christian will be competing against kids from all over the world, such as Brazil, Australia, Mexico and most of the states.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!