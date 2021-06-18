By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Obituaries

Timothy “Tim” Moody, 66, of Letcher, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home in Letcher.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, June 15, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Saint Scholastica Catholic Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation was Monday, June 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a prayer service. Funeral arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Timothy Ralph Moody was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Mitchell, to Ralph and Jean (Cross) Moody. He graduated from Letcher High School in 1973. On June 30, 1978, he married Debora Northrup in Letcher. They lived on the family farm in Letcher since 1980. He worked for Mitchell Livestock Auction Company for over 30 years.

Tim had a passion for horses and loved attending rodeos and horse races. He attended many of his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He was also a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Tim is survived by his children, Hilary (Brandon) Dexter of Milbank, Walter (Meghan) Moody of Mitchell and Hadley Moody of Nashville; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Terry Moody of Letcher, and Skip (Diane) Moody of Letcher.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; parents, Ralph and Jean; and brother, Pat.