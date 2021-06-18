Timothy Moody

Letcher

By:
Published June 18, 2021, in Obituaries

Timothy “Tim” Moody, 66, of Letcher, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home in Letcher. 

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, June 15, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Saint Scholastica Catholic Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation was Monday, June 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a prayer service. Funeral arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Timothy Ralph Moody was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Mitchell, to Ralph and Jean (Cross) Moody. He graduated from Letcher High School in 1973. On June 30, 1978, he married Debora Northrup in Letcher. They lived on the family farm in Letcher since 1980. He worked for Mitchell Livestock Auction Company for over 30 years.

Tim had a passion for horses and loved attending rodeos and horse races. He attended many of his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He was also a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Tim is survived by his children, Hilary (Brandon) Dexter of Milbank, Walter (Meghan) Moody of Mitchell and Hadley Moody of Nashville; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Terry Moody of Letcher, and Skip (Diane) Moody of Letcher.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; parents, Ralph and Jean; and brother, Pat.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 18, 2021, 11:34 pm
    Partly cloudy
    76°F
    real feel: 73°F
    humidity: 30%
    wind speed: 9 mph N
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021
    June 6, 2021 June 7, 2021 June 8, 2021 June 9, 2021 June 10, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 12, 2021
    June 13, 2021 June 14, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 17, 2021 June 18, 2021 June 19, 2021
    June 20, 2021 June 21, 2021 June 22, 2021 June 23, 2021 June 24, 2021 June 25, 2021 June 26, 2021
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 