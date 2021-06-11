Tommy Harrington

Huron

By:
Published June 11, 2021, in Obituaries

Tommy K. Harrington, 61, of Huron, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Avera at Home-Hospice in Sioux Falls. Per Tomâ€™s wishes, no service will be held.

Tommy Kent Harrington was born on June 6, 1959, to parents Mereden C. and Ione (Pfaff) Harrington in Huron. He attended Iroquois High School, graduating in 1977. Tom then entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Utah, and Iceland. Upon his honorable discharge in 1981, he returned to Huron where he attended the Huron College of Commerce.

Tom married Susan Prins, of Woonsocket, on Feb. 24, 1984, in Huron.  Tom worked construction for several years in the Huron area. He then worked at Dakota Provisions for several years.

He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, working in his yard and spending time with family.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Susan of Huron; daughter, Sara (Jerry) Hinna of Waseca, Minn.; brothers, Douglas Harrington of Huron, Daniel (Cathy) Harrington of Rapid City, and Terry (Pam) of Aurora; sisters, Sandee Anderson of Montgomery, Ala., Bonnie (William) Cone of Houston, Texas, Cindy (Brian) Hajder of Maple Grove, Minn., and Tammy (Dave Gilbert) Harrington of Huron; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Candee.

Memorials may be directed to Susan Harrington c/o Welter Funeral Home.

