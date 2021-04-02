Town and Country Fire District called to accident

Published April 2, 2021

On Monday morning, March 29, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called to a scene of a one-vehicle accident on SD Highway 34, just west of the corner with the Alpena road. According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, the driver of the vehicle appeared to have a medical condition that caused him to drive into the ditch. The driver was taken by ambulance to Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs. 

The Fire District was called to help with traffic control and to get the vehicle out of the ditch, as the very muddy and wet conditions of the ditch made it quite difficult to get the pickup and trailer out. There was no further information available, and the driver’s identity was not released by press time.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

