Published July 30, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on Tuesday, July 20, at the Woonsocket Community Center.

Prior to the meeting, club members enjoyed a light supper and prepared “Thinking of You” cards to send to their elderly friends.

The meeting was called to order by Co-President Megan Linke. The Flag Pledge was led by Coletan St. John, and the 4-H Pledge was led by SJ St. John.

Roll call was led by Co-Vice President Emily Ohlrogge with the topic, “My Favorite Vegetable,” which was answered by 13 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Tyson Eddy and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Hope Baysinger and approved as presented.

Reports were given by Hope Baysinger on the Farmers Union Camp presentations, Tyson Eddy on the Memorial Day program, Isaiah Schultz and Hope Baysinger on the Special Foods Contest, Trevor and Kahle Johnson and Ezra Schultz on the Public Speaking Contest, Hope Baysinger on the Horse Show, Isaiah Schultz on CDM/Horticulture Judging, Gavin Scofield on Poppies and Hope Baysinger on the Library Petting Zoo.

Members discussed the progress of the 20/20 Vision Project to collect gently used eyeglasses to donate.

The club decided to have a Parade of Purples at the Prairie View Healthcare Center after Achievement Days. A day and time will be determined.

Discussion was held on the upcoming Achievement Days. Leader Paula Linke will work to schedule a baking project day.

For fundraising, the group has an opportunity to help in the Cattleman’s Booth at Dakotafest and the State Fair. They have also been asked to set barrels, Oct. 2-3.

Following the meeting, Kolby Lindsey gave a presentation on a tie blanket that he made. Co-Recreation Officer Trevor Johnson led club members in a game called “Imaginary Ball Toss.” Megan Linke led a plant identification activity that had been prepared by Luke Larson.

The next meeting was scheduled for July 26.

