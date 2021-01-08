Town ‘N Kountry Kids and Modern Woodmen team up to Make An Impact

By:
Published January 8, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Woonsocket

While social-distancing efforts have caused Modern Woodmen of America to temporarily modify chapter and youth service club events nationwide, their Make An Impact program has allowed chapters to perform projects through individual members or member households performing some type of hands-on activity. Modern Woodmen member and 4-H member Megan Linke teamed up with fellow Town ‘N Kountry Kid 4-H Club members on a project to benefit the Sanborn County Food Pantry. Linke first contacted Lynn Brueske at the Food Pantry to find out what needs they might have. Armed with this information, 4-H members Megan Linke, Samuel Hansen and Mary Catherine Hansen went shopping at Woony Foods. With a $358 check from Modern Woodmen, they were able to purchase and deliver about 25 grocery bags of food and personal care items. 

As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 11, 2021, 4:20 pm
    Sunny
    39°F
    real feel: 37°F
    humidity: 79%
    wind speed: 7 mph W
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 