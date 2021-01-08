By: admin

Published January 8, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Woonsocket

While social-distancing efforts have caused Modern Woodmen of America to temporarily modify chapter and youth service club events nationwide, their Make An Impact program has allowed chapters to perform projects through individual members or member households performing some type of hands-on activity. Modern Woodmen member and 4-H member Megan Linke teamed up with fellow Town ‘N Kountry Kid 4-H Club members on a project to benefit the Sanborn County Food Pantry. Linke first contacted Lynn Brueske at the Food Pantry to find out what needs they might have. Armed with this information, 4-H members Megan Linke, Samuel Hansen and Mary Catherine Hansen went shopping at Woony Foods. With a $358 check from Modern Woodmen, they were able to purchase and deliver about 25 grocery bags of food and personal care items.

As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!