Published October 1, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club recently met for two meetings to work on closing out the current 4-H year. The first meeting was held on Sept. 25 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

The meeting was called to order by Co-President Xavier Baysinger. The Flag Pledge was led by Summer Senska, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Hope Baysinger.

Roll call was led by Baylee Rostyne with the topic, “My Favorite Dessert,” which was answered by five members.

The secretary’s report was read by Hope and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Shiloh Senska and approved as presented.

Reports were given by Hope and Baylee on Achievement Days and by Shiloh on the State Fair.

The club discussed the results of the 20/20 Vision Project to collect gently used eyeglasses to donate.

Members missed having a Parade of Purples at the Prairie View Healthcare Center after Achievement Days. Another event is planned later this fall.

The group talked about getting record books and award applications done by Oct. 1.

Barrels are scheduled for Oct. 2-3, and club members discussed the schedule.

National 4-H Week is Oct. 3-9. The crew talked about plans for celebrating the week including giving out green suckers for wearing green and doing a school presentation on 4-H.

Members were informed that Shooting Sports Awards will be on Nov. 7 beginning with safety training for the next season. The Recognition Event is Nov. 14.

Following the meeting, Baylee gave an illustrated talk on “Raising My Foal.” Shiloh presented an illustrated talk on “Video Games & Screentime.”

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club then met on Sept. 26 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

This meeting was called to order by Co-Vice President Emily Ohlrogge. The Flag Pledge was led by Carson Miller, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Anna Hunter.

Roll call was led by Avery Miller with the topic, “My Favorite Dessert,” which was answered by 26 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Bailey Feistner and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Mary Catherine Hansen and approved as presented.

Reports were given by Henry and Charles Hunter and Isaiah Schultz on Achievement Days, by Avery on the State Dog Show and by Samuel and Mary Catherine Hansen on the State Fair.

The Statewide Community Service 20/20 Vision Project to collect gently used eyeglasses to donate was a success. Sanborn County collected 269 pairs of glasses.

Because club members missed having a Parade of Purples at the Prairie View Healthcare Center after Achievement Days, they will plan to do a visit to share their projects this fall.

The club reviewed what needed to be done to complete record books and award applications by Oct. 1.

The group has been asked to set barrels on Oct. 2-3 as a fundraiser. The schedule has been reviewed.

The new 4-H year begins with National 4-H Week from Oct. 3-9. Members talked about plans for celebrating the week, including giving out green suckers, wearing green, writing letters to the editor about 4-H, doing a radio interview about 4-H and doing a school presentation on 4-H. They also want to have a kickball game to “kick-off” the new 4-H year at their October meeting.

The annual Shooting Sports Awards night will be Nov. 7, beginning with safety training for the next season. The annual 4-H Recognition Event is Nov. 14.

Following the meeting, there were a number of presentations: Demonstration – Emmitt Feistner – Making A Lava Lamp, Talk – Avery Miller – How to Show a Dog, Illustrated Talk – Elisha Schultz – Apple or Big Mac, Illustrated Talk – Isaiah Schultz – Mousetrap Car, Illustrated Talk – Mary Catherine Hansen – Paper Quilting, Demonstration – George Broer – How to Make a Sponge Bomb, Illustrated Talk – Coletan Schlicht – Let Me Tell You about Beyblade Battles, Illustrated Talk – SJ Schlicht – Football Safety, Illustrated Talk – Charles, Henry, and Anna Hunter – How We Turned Our Hobby Into a Small Business, Talk – Emily Ohlrogge – My Career Plans in the US Army, Illustrated Talk – Carson Miller – How to Make Pancakes and Illustrated Talk – Gavin Scofield – How to Make a Stepping Stone.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!