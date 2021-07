By: admin

Published July 2, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sometime over the past weekend, the fire pit that had been built and placed on the southeast side of Lake Prior was run over and vandalized. It was heavily damaged on one side. The fire pit is sitting near the historic Depot building that sits on the east side of the lake. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s office at 796-4511.

