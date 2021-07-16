By: admin

Published July 16, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sometime in the middle of the night on Thursday, July 8, and the very early morning of Friday, July 9, some vandals went through Woonsocket and spray painted several pieces of property belonging to the City of Woonsocket, including the nice metal dock on Lake Prior, the dumpster at the little league baseball field and the cement on the tennis courts, along with light poles and paved streets. Most of what they sprayed was profane, but here are a couple pictures of some of the damage.

Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley stated that they have a few leads, but the incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 796-4511.

