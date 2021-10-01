Verla Hoing

Kimball

By:
Published October 1, 2021, in Obituaries

Verla Mae Hoing, 87, of Kimball, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. 

Funeral Mass was Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service followed at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Friday, Sept. 10, with a Wake Service and Rosary. 

Verla Mae (Ruml) Hoing was born on Jan. 21, 1934, to George J. and Anna (Justra) Ruml in Letcher. She attended Butler #1 Township School in rural Letcher and graduated from Letcher High School in 1953. Verla was united in marriage to Alvin William Hoing on Feb. 16, 1955, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Letcher. They made their home on the Hoing family farm near Kimball. They retired and moved to Kimball in 1988.

Verla was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, active in the Altar Society and was a CRE teacher. She volunteered at the Kimball School and with Kimball Dakota Senior Meals. She was a 4-H member in Letcher and Leader of the Lads & Lassies 4-H Club for many years and belonged to the B-B Cattle Women. Verla and Alvin were two of the original members of the neighborhood card club for over 50 years. Verla was an active member and volunteer with the origination and continuation of the South Dakota Tractor Museum in Kimball. She also spent many summers working at the Chamberlain rest area Visitors Center. She enjoyed attending school activities and Kimball events.

Verla is survived by her four children, Lee Ann Larson of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Carol M. Gillen of White Lake, Gary (Vicky) Hoing of Kimball, and Rita (Keith) Hanten of Faulkton; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Clarambeau of Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Lois Sinkie of Kimball and Ramona Thiry of White Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Verla was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Hoing; a son-in-law, David M. Gillen; her parents, George and Anna Ruml; three brothers, Robert, Lawrence and Burton Ruml; and her parents-in-law, Albert and Louise Hoing.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 3, 2021, 5:02 pm
    Sunny
    80°F
    real feel: 80°F
    humidity: 24%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 