Published October 1, 2021, in Obituaries

Verla Mae Hoing, 87, of Kimball, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Funeral Mass was Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service followed at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Friday, Sept. 10, with a Wake Service and Rosary.

Verla Mae (Ruml) Hoing was born on Jan. 21, 1934, to George J. and Anna (Justra) Ruml in Letcher. She attended Butler #1 Township School in rural Letcher and graduated from Letcher High School in 1953. Verla was united in marriage to Alvin William Hoing on Feb. 16, 1955, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Letcher. They made their home on the Hoing family farm near Kimball. They retired and moved to Kimball in 1988.

Verla was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, active in the Altar Society and was a CRE teacher. She volunteered at the Kimball School and with Kimball Dakota Senior Meals. She was a 4-H member in Letcher and Leader of the Lads & Lassies 4-H Club for many years and belonged to the B-B Cattle Women. Verla and Alvin were two of the original members of the neighborhood card club for over 50 years. Verla was an active member and volunteer with the origination and continuation of the South Dakota Tractor Museum in Kimball. She also spent many summers working at the Chamberlain rest area Visitors Center. She enjoyed attending school activities and Kimball events.

Verla is survived by her four children, Lee Ann Larson of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Carol M. Gillen of White Lake, Gary (Vicky) Hoing of Kimball, and Rita (Keith) Hanten of Faulkton; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Clarambeau of Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Lois Sinkie of Kimball and Ramona Thiry of White Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Verla was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Hoing; a son-in-law, David M. Gillen; her parents, George and Anna Ruml; three brothers, Robert, Lawrence and Burton Ruml; and her parents-in-law, Albert and Louise Hoing.