Published December 31, 2021, in Obituaries

Viola “Vi” Scherschligt, 92, of Wessington Springs passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen.

A Celebration of Life event will be held in April in Wessington Springs.

Viola Marie (Barta) Scherschligt was born Dec. 27, 1928, to Richard and Helen (Waloch) Barta in Lesterville. She was third of three children. She graduated from Scotland High School and attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, where she received a teaching degree. She taught country school in Yankton County for one year. She married Fred Scherschligt on Dec. 28, 1948, the year the big blizzard hit the area. They spent their honeymoon in the upstairs room of her grandmother’s house.

Vi and Fred moved to Woonsocket in the summer of 1956, where they ran the Mobil Station. Vi was a stay-at-home mom to their four children and kept books for the business. She later worked at the Jo Jo Department store.

The family moved to Wessington Springs in 1970. Vi worked at the hospital as an aide for many years, and when she retired, she helped serve meals at Westkota Manor.

Vi was an avid gardener. She enjoyed baking and cooking meals, spent hours making quilts for her family, and birdwatching. She and Fred loved to go dancing and spending time with friends. They were involved in bowling leagues and brought home a few trophies. Vi liked to participate in the Red Hat ladies’ group.

Viola is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Larry) Fiala of Custer, Annette (Darnell) Madsen of Aberdeen, and Kathleen (David) Bauer of Ipswich; daughter-in-law, Pam Scherschligt of Mentor, Minn.; brother-in-law, Art (Erla) Scherschligt; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; son, Jeffrey; brother, Francis; and sister, Loretta.

Memorials in Viola’s name can be sent to the Wessington Springs Senior Center or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Cards may be sent to Teresa Fiala, 11674 Pleasant Valley Rd, Custer, SD 57730, and any memorials will be forwarded.