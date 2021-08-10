By: admin

Pictured are Lieutenant Colonel Kristen Schnell, left, who awarded Senior Master Sergeant Justin Wheeler, right, with his full retirement order and award.



Justin Wheeler was honored at a retirement ceremony at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. He finished a 20-year career in the Air Force as an award-winning, decorated officer at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

After going through basic training and Financial Management training, both in Texas, Wheeler started his military career in 2002 as a Financial Management Apprentice in Denver, Colo. at the Defense Finance and Accounting Services. In that role, he was responsible for administering payroll for all Active Duty Air Force members. From there, he went on to several other assignments including a tour as the Financial Management NCOIC for the 421st Air Base Group at RAF Menwith Hill, United Kingdom where he was the senior financial manager to the Group Commander and Liaison Officer between the Air Force and the National Security Agency. He has served in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and, prior to his most recent assignment, he was the Financial Management Functional Manager of a Data Masked unit.

