Wheeler retires at rank of Senior Master Sergeant

By:
Published August 10, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are Lieutenant Colonel Kristen Schnell, left, who awarded Senior Master Sergeant Justin Wheeler, right, with his full retirement order and award.

Justin Wheeler was honored at a retirement ceremony at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. He finished a 20-year career in the Air Force as an award-winning, decorated officer at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

After going through basic training and Financial Management training, both in Texas, Wheeler started his military career in 2002 as a Financial Management Apprentice in Denver, Colo. at the Defense Finance and Accounting Services. In that role, he was responsible for administering payroll for all Active Duty Air Force members. From there, he went on to several other assignments including a tour as the Financial Management NCOIC for the 421st Air Base Group at RAF Menwith Hill, United Kingdom where he was the senior financial manager to the Group Commander and Liaison Officer between the Air Force and the National Security Agency. He has served in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and, prior to his most recent assignment, he was the Financial Management Functional Manager of a Data Masked unit.

…Read on and see an additional picture of this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 11, 2021, 12:41 pm
    Sunny
    75°F
    real feel: 80°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 1, 2021 August 2, 2021 August 3, 2021 August 4, 2021 August 5, 2021 August 6, 2021 August 7, 2021
    August 8, 2021 August 9, 2021 August 10, 2021 August 11, 2021 August 12, 2021 August 13, 2021 August 14, 2021
    August 15, 2021 August 16, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 18, 2021 August 19, 2021 August 20, 2021 August 21, 2021
    August 22, 2021 August 23, 2021 August 24, 2021 August 25, 2021 August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 