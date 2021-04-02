By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Garret Foos, Joel Rassel and Derek Foos. John Baysinger attended by Zoom. Tara Weber, finance officer, was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to enter into Executive Session to discuss personnel at 7:08 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to exit Executive Session at 7:30 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to enter into a meeting of the Local Board of Equalization at 7:35 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the request from the WCCLC (Community Daycare) to have exempt status. If that is not possible, then it is recommended to lower the valuation to zero. Motion carried. Weber will work with Penny Farris (Director of Equalization) on the options.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to exit the meeting as the Local Board of Equalization at 8:00 p.m.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the final draft for rezoning the new housing development Northview Loop. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the rezoning from Agriculture Residential to Residential for Northview Loop. Motion carried.

Council discussed a cabin layout for the lake. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Camper Cabin Plans. Motion carried.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

Richard Reider

Mayor