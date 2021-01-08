By: admin

Published January 8, 2021, in Public Notices

A special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was on conference call.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

The council discussed the final COVID-related expenses that will be submitted for reimbursement. Motion by Baysinger, seconded by D. Foos, to divide all employees into a four tier group to be given a “token of appreciation” one-time payment. The city will use Federal CARES Act funding to provide the one-time payment. Tier one employees will receive $800, tier two employees will receive $600.00, tier three employees will receive $400.00 and tier four employees will receive $200.00. Motion passed.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer