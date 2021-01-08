By: admin

Published January 8, 2021, in Public Notices

A regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by President Joel Rassel at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was on conference call.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the November meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.

Waste Management $4,664.70 Garbage

Woonsocket School $7,001.05 Library

Midwest Fire & Safety $257.50 Shop

Santel Communications $251.99 Phone/Computer

Sanborn Weekly Journal $443.21 Publishing

SD Water and Wastewater $10.00 Membership

South Dakota Municipal League $927.09 Membership

Runnings Supply $1,331.78 COVID

McLeods $527.57 Shop

Milbank Winwater $6,575.32 Water/Sewer

Maquire Iron $10,948.00 Watertower

Menards $72.19 Shop

Local Lumber $13.90 Shop

Hawkins $50.00 Water

Express 2 $385.82 Shop

Express Stop $24.24 Shop

Dakota Pump $853.88 Lift Station

AmeriPride $127.80 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $4,830.07 Utilities

First National Bank $2,096.28 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement

Department of Revenue $248.19 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

Finance Officer Tara Weber reported that the watertower mixer has been replaced and is working.

Council discussed the COVID-19 CARES funding.

Weber reported that the work on the ditch on 11th Street has been completed.

Weber reported that a second pump for Lift Station #3 has been ordered.

Council discussed reimbursing businesses for some of their liquor license fee. No motion was made at this time.

NEW BUSINESS

Brandon Goergen met with the council about developing the lots east of the football field. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to have Weber contact SPN and have it surveyed. Motion carried.

Council discussed a Christmas Party. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by D. Foos, to approve $50.00 in Woonsocket Bucks for all employees. Motion carried.

Council discussed a city wide mask mandate. No mask mandate was put in place at this time, but will be an ongoing discussion. It was agreed that the City continue to put ads in the paper informing the citizens of COVID related issues.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to purchase two vital sign carts for the Woonsocket Community Health Clinic in the amount of $5,514.20. Motion carried.

Council discussed paving all the remaining city streets. Weber will have SPN also look into the feasibility of this.

Dogs running at large were discussed as several have been reported lately.

A special meeting will be held on December 28th to discuss year end reimbursement for the COVID CARES Act money.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer