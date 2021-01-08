A regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by President Joel Rassel at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was on conference call.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the November meeting minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.
Waste Management $4,664.70 Garbage
Woonsocket School $7,001.05 Library
Midwest Fire & Safety $257.50 Shop
Santel Communications $251.99 Phone/Computer
Sanborn Weekly Journal $443.21 Publishing
SD Water and Wastewater $10.00 Membership
South Dakota Municipal League $927.09 Membership
Runnings Supply $1,331.78 COVID
McLeods $527.57 Shop
Milbank Winwater $6,575.32 Water/Sewer
Maquire Iron $10,948.00 Watertower
Menards $72.19 Shop
Local Lumber $13.90 Shop
Hawkins $50.00 Water
Express 2 $385.82 Shop
Express Stop $24.24 Shop
Dakota Pump $853.88 Lift Station
AmeriPride $127.80 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $4,830.07 Utilities
First National Bank $2,096.28 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement
Department of Revenue $248.19 Sales Tax
OLD BUSINESS
Finance Officer Tara Weber reported that the watertower mixer has been replaced and is working.
Council discussed the COVID-19 CARES funding.
Weber reported that the work on the ditch on 11th Street has been completed.
Weber reported that a second pump for Lift Station #3 has been ordered.
Council discussed reimbursing businesses for some of their liquor license fee. No motion was made at this time.
NEW BUSINESS
Brandon Goergen met with the council about developing the lots east of the football field. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to have Weber contact SPN and have it surveyed. Motion carried.
Council discussed a Christmas Party. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by D. Foos, to approve $50.00 in Woonsocket Bucks for all employees. Motion carried.
Council discussed a city wide mask mandate. No mask mandate was put in place at this time, but will be an ongoing discussion. It was agreed that the City continue to put ads in the paper informing the citizens of COVID related issues.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to purchase two vital sign carts for the Woonsocket Community Health Clinic in the amount of $5,514.20. Motion carried.
Council discussed paving all the remaining city streets. Weber will have SPN also look into the feasibility of this.
Dogs running at large were discussed as several have been reported lately.
A special meeting will be held on December 28th to discuss year end reimbursement for the COVID CARES Act money.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:50 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
