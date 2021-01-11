The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Garret Foos and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger attended through Zoom.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the December 14, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Baysinger, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the December 28, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Approve Bills
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills for the end of the year payments:
Waste Management $5,895.81 Garbage
South Dakota Federal Property $49.00 Shop
Public Health Laboratory $56.00 Water
Santel Communications $259.53 Phone/Computer
Riteway $142.00 W-2
NorthWestern Energy $5,093.89 Utilities
Milbank Winwater $2,539.83 Water
Mitchell Concrete $514.58 Streets
Michael Todd $941.79 Streets
Hawkins $451.36 Water
Express 2 $734.74 Shop
Express Stop $33.78 Shop
Dicks Welding $600.00 Storm Drains
Carquest of Mitchell $28.45 Shop
SODAK Tree Service $1,863.00 Parks
Benders Sewer & Drain $415.00 Sewer
AmeriPride $125.60 Shop
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,221.12 Retirement
Department of Revenue $345.50 Sales Tax
First National Bank $4,297.38 Payroll Tax
Total: $25,608.36
Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the following bills for January:
Scott Supply $28,000.00 Skid Loader
Department of Environment and Natural Resources $650.00 Discharge Certification
Planning District III $1,360.00 Membership
Total: $30,010.00
Yearly Payroll
Richard Jensen – $20.10 Hourly
John Ames – $16.50 Hourly
Tara Weber – $16.75 Hourly
Donald Jemmings – $905.00 Monthly
Jeanette Luthi – $50.00 Monthly
Mayor – $2,400.00 Yearly
Councilmember – $1,000.00 Yearly
OLD BUSINESS
Council discussed end of the year Covid Cares Money. Weber will get all the final reimbursements submitted.
Council discussed Lift Station #3, new pumps have been installed in all lift stations.
Council discussed the new addition development. Weber will be working with SPN on getting some plans.
Council discussed reimbursing businesses for Liquor/Lottery Licenses that were not able to be used during restricted business. Due to lack of motion, no action was taken.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the purchase of a Skid Loader in the amount of $28,000.00 from Scott Supply in Mitchell. Motion carried.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading of Ordinance 21-01, 2021 Supplemental Budget. Motion carried.
ORDINANCE 21-01
2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota:
43110 Skid Loader $28,000.00
Total Appropriations: $28,000.00
SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:
General Funds $28,000.00
Total Appropriations: $28,000.00
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.
PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
ATTEST:
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
(SEAL)
First Reading: January 11, 2021
Second Reading: February 8, 2021
Adopted: February 8, 2021
Published: February 18, 2021
Council discussed the street project. Weber will work with SPN to come up with an estimate for the cost to pave all remaining blocks.
Council discussed a water break on 6th Street between Dumont and 4th Ave.
Council discussed garbage cans. All garbage cans should be stored off the road right away. The city will not be responsible for damage done during plowing for snow.
The council discussed how nice it is to have the possibility of Zoom meetings.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to move the meeting to the second Monday of the month. Motion carried.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:25 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
