By: admin

Published February 5, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Garret Foos and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger attended through Zoom.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the December 14, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the December 28, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Approve Bills

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills for the end of the year payments:

Waste Management $5,895.81 Garbage

South Dakota Federal Property $49.00 Shop

Public Health Laboratory $56.00 Water

Santel Communications $259.53 Phone/Computer

Riteway $142.00 W-2

NorthWestern Energy $5,093.89 Utilities

Milbank Winwater $2,539.83 Water

Mitchell Concrete $514.58 Streets

Michael Todd $941.79 Streets

Hawkins $451.36 Water

Express 2 $734.74 Shop

Express Stop $33.78 Shop

Dicks Welding $600.00 Storm Drains

Carquest of Mitchell $28.45 Shop

SODAK Tree Service $1,863.00 Parks

Benders Sewer & Drain $415.00 Sewer

AmeriPride $125.60 Shop

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,221.12 Retirement

Department of Revenue $345.50 Sales Tax

First National Bank $4,297.38 Payroll Tax

Total: $25,608.36

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the following bills for January:

Scott Supply $28,000.00 Skid Loader

Department of Environment and Natural Resources $650.00 Discharge Certification

Planning District III $1,360.00 Membership

Total: $30,010.00

Yearly Payroll

Richard Jensen – $20.10 Hourly

John Ames – $16.50 Hourly

Tara Weber – $16.75 Hourly

Donald Jemmings – $905.00 Monthly

Jeanette Luthi – $50.00 Monthly

Mayor – $2,400.00 Yearly

Councilmember – $1,000.00 Yearly

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed end of the year Covid Cares Money. Weber will get all the final reimbursements submitted.

Council discussed Lift Station #3, new pumps have been installed in all lift stations.

Council discussed the new addition development. Weber will be working with SPN on getting some plans.

Council discussed reimbursing businesses for Liquor/Lottery Licenses that were not able to be used during restricted business. Due to lack of motion, no action was taken.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the purchase of a Skid Loader in the amount of $28,000.00 from Scott Supply in Mitchell. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading of Ordinance 21-01, 2021 Supplemental Budget. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE 21-01

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota:

43110 Skid Loader $28,000.00

Total Appropriations: $28,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

General Funds $28,000.00

Total Appropriations: $28,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: January 11, 2021

Second Reading: February 8, 2021

Adopted: February 8, 2021

Published: February 18, 2021

Council discussed the street project. Weber will work with SPN to come up with an estimate for the cost to pave all remaining blocks.

Council discussed a water break on 6th Street between Dumont and 4th Ave.

Council discussed garbage cans. All garbage cans should be stored off the road right away. The city will not be responsible for damage done during plowing for snow.

The council discussed how nice it is to have the possibility of Zoom meetings.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to move the meeting to the second Monday of the month. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:25 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer