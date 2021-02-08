The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Garret Foos, Joel Rassel and Derek Foos. John Baysinger attended through Zoom.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the January 11th, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the financial report. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.
Woony Foods $16.13 Shop
WW Tire Service $2,100.96 Streets
Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Police
Public Health Lab $56.00 Water
One Call $28.00 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $3,719.96 Utilities
Local Lumber $33.95 Shop
Lawson Products $1,053.10 Streets
Express 2 $242.20 Shop
Dakota Pump $8,112.99 Pumps
Hawkins $473.86 Water
Carquest $339.33 Shop
Colonial Research $784.80 Sewer
Santel Communications $261.45 Phone
Powerplan $1,956.94 Shop
AmeriPride $48.28 Shop
Glacial Lakes & Prairies $200.00 Membership
Scott Senksa met with the council regarding a memorial ramp at the lake for his son, Sutton. The ramp will be placed on the northeast corner of the lake and will provide an access area for canoes, floatable devices and kayaks. The Council will work with the Senska family to get this project completed prior to the Fourth of July festival.
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the COVID relief funds. Weber will keep the council updated on additional funding.
Council discussed the new development area.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the second reading of the 2021 Supplemental Budget Ordinance.
ORDINANCE 21-01
2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota.
43110 Skid Loader $28,000.00
Total Appropriations: $28,000.00
SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:
General Funds $28,000.00
Total Appropriations: $28,000.00
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE ENFORCED FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.
PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
ATTEST:
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
(SEAL)
First Reading: January 11, 2021
Second Reading: February 8, 2021
Adopted: February 8, 2021
Published: February 18, 2021
The Council discussed the estimate for paving the remaining 40 blocks in town. The estimate was $1,380,760.00; the council will look at alternative ideas.
The Council discussed a water break on 6th Street.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the purchase of a treadmill and elliptical machine for the weight room in the amount of $5,560.00. Motion carried.
The Council discussed the upcoming election. The election will be held on April 13th. Nominating petitions need to be returned by February 26th.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
(SEAL)
Tweet