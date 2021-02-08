By: admin

Published February 26, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Garret Foos, Joel Rassel and Derek Foos. John Baysinger attended through Zoom.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the January 11th, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the financial report. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.

Woony Foods $16.13 Shop

WW Tire Service $2,100.96 Streets

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Police

Public Health Lab $56.00 Water

One Call $28.00 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,719.96 Utilities

Local Lumber $33.95 Shop

Lawson Products $1,053.10 Streets

Express 2 $242.20 Shop

Dakota Pump $8,112.99 Pumps

Hawkins $473.86 Water

Carquest $339.33 Shop

Colonial Research $784.80 Sewer

Santel Communications $261.45 Phone

Powerplan $1,956.94 Shop

AmeriPride $48.28 Shop

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $200.00 Membership

Scott Senksa met with the council regarding a memorial ramp at the lake for his son, Sutton. The ramp will be placed on the northeast corner of the lake and will provide an access area for canoes, floatable devices and kayaks. The Council will work with the Senska family to get this project completed prior to the Fourth of July festival.

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the COVID relief funds. Weber will keep the council updated on additional funding.

Council discussed the new development area.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the second reading of the 2021 Supplemental Budget Ordinance.

ORDINANCE 21-01

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota.

43110 Skid Loader $28,000.00

Total Appropriations: $28,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

General Funds $28,000.00

Total Appropriations: $28,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE ENFORCED FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: January 11, 2021

Second Reading: February 8, 2021

Adopted: February 8, 2021

Published: February 18, 2021

The Council discussed the estimate for paving the remaining 40 blocks in town. The estimate was $1,380,760.00; the council will look at alternative ideas.

The Council discussed a water break on 6th Street.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the purchase of a treadmill and elliptical machine for the weight room in the amount of $5,560.00. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the upcoming election. The election will be held on April 13th. Nominating petitions need to be returned by February 26th.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

(SEAL)