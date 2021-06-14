By: admin

Published June 25, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, John Baysiniger, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge and Derek Foos. Joel Rassel was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the May 10, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

The Financial Report was tabled.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills:

Public Health Lab $97.00 Water

SODAK Tree Service $559.13 Parks

WW Tire $32.25 Streets

Woony Foods $276.22 Shop

Colonial Research $4,091.42 Pool Paint

AmeriPride $198.25 Shop

Express Stop $803.67 Shop

Harve’s $203.95 Parks

Scott Supply $163.32 Shop

Hawkins $20.00 Water

Menards $119.61 Shop

Local Lumber $3,008.91 Parks

Agtegra $755.63 Parks

Santel Communications $257.24 Phone

Runnings $158.23 Shop

Waste Management $7,455.99 Garbage

Mitchell Concrete $34.00 Parks

Hawkins $5,942.28 Pool

Fastenal $311.00 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $1,495.83 Utilities

Dick’s Welding $800.00 Storm drains

Dakota Hardscape Supply $2,832.45 Parks

NorthWestern Energy $1,635.38 Utilities

DB Electric $209.11 Shop

Express 2 $733.20 Shop

Forterra $2,141.00 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $132.95 Shop

Woonsocket School $6,218.23 Library

Department of Revenue $203.22 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the new city attorney.

The Council discussed the new addition. SPN will work on getting addresses for the separate lots.

The Council tabled abandoned cars until further discussion can be held with the new attorney.

The Council discussed the following items in regard to the parks. The cabin will be finished by the school class this fall. The canoe ramp has been installed and everyone is enjoying it. A discussion was held on charging admission into the pool. Discussion was held on the fountain; it will be installed on the 25th of June. Weber gave an update on the campground. A request has been made to purchase paddle boats and kayaks to be rented out at the pool during the summer.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading of the Temporary Ordinance regarding the issuance of Local Medical Cannabis:

First Reading: June 10, 2021

Second Reading:

Date Adopted:

Date Published:

Effective Date:

ORDINANCE NO. 01-21

A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES.

WHEREAS, a local government may enact an ordinance not in conflict with SDCL Chapter 34-20G, governing the time, place, manner, and number of medical cannabis establishments in the locality. A local government may establish civil penalties for violation of an ordinance governing the time, place, and manner of a medical cannabis establishment that may operate in the locality. A local government may require a medical cannabis establishment to obtain a local license, zoning permit, or registration to operate, and may charge a reasonable fee for the local license, zoning permit, or registration.

WHEREAS, the Municipality of Woonsocket, S.D. (“Municipality”), makes a preliminary finding that the Municipality’s current regulations and controls may not adequately address the unique needs and impacts of medical cannabis establishments as defined in SDCL 34-20G-1;

WHEREAS, medical cannabis state laws under SDCL 34-20G are effective July 1, 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health shall promulgate rules pursuant to chapter 1-26 not later than October 29, 2021, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-72. During the time between July 1, 2021 and potentially as late as October 29, 2021, local units of government will not yet know standards for medical cannabis and will not be able to adequately assess the local zoning and licensing requirements necessary to approve local permits and to better ensure applicants have a more predictable permitting process and avoid stranded investments.

WHEREAS, the Municipality makes a preliminary finding that the Municipality needs further study of the relationship of medical cannabis establishments to the City of Woonsocket Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The public interest requires that the Municipality study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of medical cannabis establishments and to fully explore the impacts of any proposed regulations regarding medical cannabis establishments;

WHEREAS, the Municipality makes a preliminary finding that it would be inappropriate for the Municipality to issue a local permit or license to a medical cannabis establishment prior to the South Dakota Department of Health’s promulgation of regulations governing the same;

WHEREAS, the Municipality hereby exercises its authority under SDCL 11-4-3.1 and/or SDCL 9-19-13, and the City of Woonsocket to establish a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of any local permits/licenses for medical cannabis establishments within the Municipality;

WHEREAS, a temporary ordinance will ensure that more comprehensive zoning ordinance and building permit changes, licensing permits, and any proposed amendments to the Municipality’s Comprehensive Plan can be completely examined with adequate public input from citizens, business interests, and medical cannabis industry representatives;

WHEREAS, the Municipality finds that a temporary ordinance is reasonable to preserve the status quo and prevent significant investment pending the outcome of the above study and any proposed regulations emanating therefrom;

WHEREAS, the Municipality finds that the following ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE City of Woonsocket, S.D.:

Section 1. Temporary Ordinance – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the Municipality shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the Municipality. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-4-3.1 and SDCL 9-19-13.

Date adopted:

Richard Reider

Mayor

Town Board President

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

Municipality

Finance Officer

The Council discussed the Brownfield Site Planning.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the quote for Clark Paving in the amount of $55,002.82. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the first reading of the Supplemental Budget in the amount of $20,000.00. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve a donation in the amount of $1,000.00 to the Woonsocket Water Festival. Motion carried.

Weber gave a report on the 2020 Annual Report.

The Council discussed the 2021 Budget.

The Library Board has requested the following changes to the Library Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.; Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The council agreed to the hours.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer