By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, and John Baysinger. Financial officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the October 11, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

Financial – Tabled.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.

Ameripride $219.36 Shop

Waste Management $7,078.54 Garbage

Woony Foods $39.36 Shop

Santel Communications $256.62 Phone

Pfeifers $349.91 Shop

Public Health Lab $310.00 Water

Local Lumber $817.37 Parks

Hawkins $482.48 Water

Express Stop $326.35 Shop

Express 2 $465.06 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $378.00 Parks

Alpena Co-op $218.40 Propane

South Dakota Retirement $77.14 Retirement

Runnings $87.45 Shop

First National Bank $2,239.25 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,024.32 Retirement

Department of Revenue $470.88 Sales Tax

NorthWestern Energy $9,055.73 Utilities

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the council that the conflict with the new development has been settled. The fence has been installed.

Weber will contact the City attorney about cars.

The Council discussed the cabin for the campground.

Brownfield Site – Tabled.

Kilcoin gave an update on the campground electrical upgrade.

NEW BUSINESS

Weber informed the council that the pool has been winterized.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading of setting the new water rates.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the first reading of setting the new sewer rates.

Weber informed the council that citizens that purchased the light poles around the lake would like to decorate them. Council approved, if they also clean it up.

Council discussed the storm drain on the corner of Highway 34 and 7th Ave, which is the county road.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)