The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, and John Baysinger. Financial officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the October 11, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.
Financial – Tabled.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.
Ameripride $219.36 Shop
Waste Management $7,078.54 Garbage
Woony Foods $39.36 Shop
Santel Communications $256.62 Phone
Pfeifers $349.91 Shop
Public Health Lab $310.00 Water
Local Lumber $817.37 Parks
Hawkins $482.48 Water
Express Stop $326.35 Shop
Express 2 $465.06 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint $378.00 Parks
Alpena Co-op $218.40 Propane
South Dakota Retirement $77.14 Retirement
Runnings $87.45 Shop
First National Bank $2,239.25 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,024.32 Retirement
Department of Revenue $470.88 Sales Tax
NorthWestern Energy $9,055.73 Utilities
OLD BUSINESS
Weber informed the council that the conflict with the new development has been settled. The fence has been installed.
Weber will contact the City attorney about cars.
The Council discussed the cabin for the campground.
Brownfield Site – Tabled.
Kilcoin gave an update on the campground electrical upgrade.
NEW BUSINESS
Weber informed the council that the pool has been winterized.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading of setting the new water rates.
Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the first reading of setting the new sewer rates.
Weber informed the council that citizens that purchased the light poles around the lake would like to decorate them. Council approved, if they also clean it up.
Council discussed the storm drain on the corner of Highway 34 and 7th Ave, which is the county road.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:39 p.m.
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL)
