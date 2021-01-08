By: admin

Published January 8, 2021, in School

The Woonsocket High School quiz bowl team has been competing with area schools in quiz bowl competitions for the past few months. They have participated in three rounds already and won each round with a score of 3-2. They have defeated Dakota Christian, Sanborn Central and Huron.

With those three wins, the team has advanced to the final round, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, in Mitchell. Only eight out of 32 teams advanced to the final round. In their first round of the finals, they will face Parker, another undefeated team, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

