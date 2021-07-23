By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 12th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on June 14th, 2021, and the special meeting held on June 30th, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the June 2021 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $825,002.74; Add receipts: Taxes $19,601.38; Interest $833.71; Other local $321.03; Adjustment from Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $12,694.27; State $218,165.50; Federal $115,993.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,192,611.63; less disbursements $155,646.93; Cash balance: $1,036,964.70; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $192,755.31; plus accounts receivable $121,364.74; Fund balance: $965,574.13.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,400,038.77; Add receipts: Taxes $20,819.10; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for $1,420,857.87; less disbursements $87,318.27; Cash balance: $1,333,539.60; less accounts payable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,333,539.60.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $651,058.51; Add receipts: Taxes $12,096.04; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $59,858.00; Total to be accounted for: $723,012.55; less disbursements $43,985.65; Cash balance: $679,026.90; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $40,396.55; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $638,630.35.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $77,419.65; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $0.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.83; Other local $0.00; State $650.82; Federal reimbursement $11,323.67; Adjustment from Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $(12,694.27). Total to be accounted for: $76,703.70; less disbursements $3,970.42; Cash balance: $72,733.28; Less contracts/accounts payable $15,187.56; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $57,545.72.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $65,246.61; Add receipts: Other local $930.00; Total to be accounted for: $66,176.61; less disbursements $5,014.39; Cash balance: $61,162.22; Less contracts/accounts payable $9,921.12; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $51,241.10.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,478.22; Add receipts: Interest $1.01; Pupil activities $4,818.69; Total to be accounted for: $28,297.92; less disbursements $4,397.99; Fund balance: $23,899.93.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $129,203.51

Special Education: $39,899.62

Enterprise #53: $5,014.39

Food Service: $7,679.88

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA, STATE GOLF EXPENSES – VISA $405.03

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, J. DOERING FEE/2021-22 DUES $1,079.20

BAKERS DESIGN, PLANT – B. ZELL FUNERAL $57.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, FILTERS $207.72

CBH CONFERENCE, CONFERENCE DUES $150.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC., SITE LICENSES $990.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

COOK, JULIA, BOOKS – GUIDANCE $125.50

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE EXHAUST FANS (2) $243.37

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINIBUSES/VEHICLES $78.94

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSES/VEHICLES $228.65

KIBBLE EQUIPMENT, MOWER SUPPLIES $168.53

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE/FILTER-TAURUS/MINI-BUS $120.99

KROHMER PLUMBING, TOILET REPAIR $117.77

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

MOBYMAX LLC, SITE LICENSE (ELEMENTARY) $2,799.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,148.41

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $8.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $597.73

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $171.81

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE NURSING CONTRACT $589.00

SOUTH DAKOTA TEACHER PLACEMENT CENTER, TEACHER PLACEMENT CENTER $435.00

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSES $1,759.20

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, DUES-2021-22 $1,250.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/COFFEE $102.83

Fund Total: $15,330.18

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, REPLACED CONTROL UNIT $1,120.43

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE EXHAUST FANS (2) $320.41

DECKER EQUIPMENT, TWO WHITEBOARDS $775.30

FEISTNER GRAVEL/EXCAVATION, HOUSE DEMOLITION PER QUOTE $7,500.00

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, COMPUTER UPGRADES/ACCESS POINTS (3) $1,890.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, CHROMEBOOKS/TEACHER LAPTOPS $23,530.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., FISCAL SOFTWARE ANNUAL FEE $3,700.00

Fund Total: $40,287.77

SPECIAL EDUCATION

MOVING MINDS, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $175.38

Fund Total: $175.38

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINIBUSES/VEHICLES $543.16

SCHULZ, PATRICIA, REFUND-DRIVERS EDUCATION FEE $250.00

Fund Total: $793.16

FOOD SERVICE

HOBART SERVICE, CONVECTION OVEN REPAIR $893.52

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION, FEES – J. BEBOUT/J. GOERGEN $95.00

School Nutrition Association of South Dakota, CONFERENCE FEE – JULIE AND JENNIFER $300.00

Fund Total: $1,288.52

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber advised that he had been working on the reopening plan due in August. He also advised that Gay Swenson had a 2014 Lincoln Navigator for sale for $17,000.00 (94,000 miles) with a salvage title. Plans are being developed on the medical marijuana issue at this time. The eligibility policy was discussed and plans are to possibly change it to every week rather than every two weeks. The blacktop for the practice track should be here shortly.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that everyone in the elementary has moved to their new spaces and PK-3 through sixth grade preliminary enrollment is 156.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved an additional line item budget supplement for general fund (2020-2021 school year) for $13,000.00 for the fresh fruits and vegetable program. Source of the supplement is reserve funds. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the 2020-2021 Board of Education was officially adjourned and Superintendent Weber was appointed as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to appoint Todd Olinger to serve as Board member for one year in the vacant board seat. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the appointment of Jason White as Board Chair for the 2021-2022 school term. Motion carried.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2021-2022 on a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra:

Vice Chair – Lisa Snedeker;

Negotiations Committee – Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering;

Buildings and Grounds Committee – Neal Hiemstra and Jason White;

Vocational Agriculture Representative – Lisa Snedeker;

Legislative District Representative/ASBSD delegate/LAN Delegate – Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative – Superintendent Rod Weber;

Motion carried.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Board approved adoption of the 2021-2022 school budget on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2021-2022 were approved on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering:

• Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories and Hegg Insurance as insurance agent of record.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

• Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2021-2022 school district’s attorney of record.

• Designate Chris Selland as the school’s authorized representative to both SDRS and Insurance Groups as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

• Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom.

• Establish the Board Member’s per diem at $70.00 per regular and special meeting. The Board Chair will receive $75.00 per meeting.

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Jodi Doering, seconded by Lisa Snedeker:

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

• Adopt the following order of business for the 2021-2022 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance

2) Additional agenda items/Disclosure of conflict-of-interest items

3) Approval of agenda

4) Approval of the minutes

5) Visitors to the board meeting

6) Financial reports/bills/governance

7) Reports and discussion items

8) Old business

9) New business

10) Adjournment

• Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

• Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

• Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

• Approve the following travel rates for overnight stay per diem allowance, effective July 1, 2021:

1) $10.00 for breakfast – staff

2) $12.00 for lunch – staff

3) $15.00 for supper – staff

4) Lodging is cost plus tax

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $12.00 per meal.

• Authorize Supt. Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2021-22 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2021-22 school year:

• Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

• Hot Lunch: (Free for students in 2021-22) PreK-Sixth – $2.85, Seventh and Eighth – $3.05, Ninth – 12th – $3.10, Adults – $3.75

• Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50 and level two entrée (seconds portion) – $2.00. A la carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

• Breakfast: (Free for students in 2021-22)

• Students (K-12) – $2.05, Adults – $3.00 – (a la carte prices are separate)

• Instrument rent – $10.00 summer, $25.00 school year

• Bus Driver Training – $50.00

• Complimentary passes: 65 years or older/Employees (family)/Board (family)/Superintendent discretion

• Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12) • Student Planners: $3.50

• Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00

• Four- to five-year-old pre-school – $50.00 per month

• Three-year-old pre-school – $35.00 per month

• Mileage reimbursement: $0.42 per mile

• Substitute Teacher pay – Certified – $110.00, Non-certified – $90.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $130.00

• Election official pay – $100.00 per day

• Officials/Referees:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $30.00 varsity, $15.00 Junior Varsity, Official Book – $30.00 varsity

2) Basketball Referee – Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $30.00, Ninth Grade and Junior Varsity – $40.00, Junior Varsity and Varsity – $105.00, Doubleheader Varsity – $120.00

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $40.00 per night/$100 per tournament, Volleyball Official – Junior Varsity and Varsity – $90.00, Volleyball Official Book – $30.00 varsity

4) Football – Junior High Referee – $30.00, Junior Varsity Referee – $40.00, Varsity – $125.00

5) Golf Official Scorer/Marker – $100.00

6) Media – $30.00 per varsity game for commentator, $10.00 per game/event for student/parent/staff videographer (grades seventh through 12th events).

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve membership in SDUSA (formerly the SD Coalition of Schools) for 2021-2022. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2021-22 Woonsocket School consolidated application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to authorize Chris Selland to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2021–2022 school year to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the purchase of a 2014 Lincoln Navigator from Gay Swenson (with a salvage title) and surplus the 2002 Yukon to be advertised for sealed quotes due August 10th, 2021, at the regular meeting. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the July 12th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 7:51 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager