Published August 20, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on August 11, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the commons of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Neal Hiemstra. Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The meeting was called to order at 9:30 a.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the practice football field/track project with an emphasis on the non-compliance of the original asphalt vendor, Brad Clark Paving.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve change order #2, replacing the original asphalt contract bidder (part of the Brian Feistner bid), with Mitchell Commercial Asphalt, who could do the project immediately at an increase in cost of $15,004.00, moving the total project to $172,591.48 vs. the original amount of $157,587.48. Motion carried.

Neal Hiemstra moved to approve the sealed bid of $4,000.00 from Rob Baruth for the 2002 Yukon. Lisa Snedeker seconded and motion carried. The only other sealed bid received was from Lonnie Kuper for $1,005.00.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the new package insurance policy (October 2021 – October 2022) with EMC Insurance at a cost of $29,849.00 and the Workers Compensation policy at a cost of $9,036.00 for total package policy of $38,885.00. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the August 11, 2021, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 9:37 a.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager