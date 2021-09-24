By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 13th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering, the board approved the meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 9, 2021, and the special board minutes held on August 11th and August 19th, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2021 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,054,951.44; Add receipts: Taxes $6,160.22; Interest $963.04; Other local $1,385.87; State $111,195.00; Federal $77,470.34; Total to be accounted for: $1,252,125.91; less disbursements $148,680.29; Cash balance: $1,103,445.62; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,103,445.62.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,294,667.45: Add receipts: Taxes $7,518.90; Other local $675.00; Federal $24,160.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,327,021.35; less disbursements $39,451.65; Cash balance: $1,287,569.70; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,287,569.70.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $628,119.65; Add receipts: Taxes $4,400.64; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $632,520.29; less disbursements $22,944.60; Cash balance: $609,575.69; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $609,575.69.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $64,252.96; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $2,315.85; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $2.61; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $66,571.42; less disbursements $8,389.20; Cash balance $58,182.22; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $58,182.22.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $58,451.69; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $58,451.69; less disbursements $5,359.74; Cash balance: $53,091.95; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $53,091.95.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,771.00; Add receipts: Interest $0.99; Pupil activities $289.00; Total to be accounted for: $24,060.99; less disbursements $1,391.00; Fund balance: $22,669.99.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $119,943.82;

Special Education: $20,398.12;

Enterprise #53: $4,960.56;

Food Service: $7,593.80.

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA – VISA, SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX RENT/SUPPLIES $469.57

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL – TEMPO $138.10

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SOUTH DAKOTA, CONFERENCE DUES/CANCELLATION $235.00

AT&T, CELLPHONE $114.62

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, BATTERIES (4) $403.34

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, SANDISKS $106.95

BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA, LODGING – MENTOR TEACHERS (2) $150.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $5,928.47

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE (TWO MONTHS) $65.00

CRAZY CROW TRADING POST LLC, ART SUPPLIES/BEADS $177.90

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRIC SERVICE/ LED LIGHTS $3,603.62

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $148.69

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSSES $203.16

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $419.29

FORESTRY SUPPLIERS, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $152.86

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, BID FOR YUKON AD $3.69

GENERATION GENIUS, SITE LICENSE $795.00

GOPHER SPORTS, PE EQUIPMENT $522.99

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., FOOTBALL FIELD MARKING KIT/BASKETBALL BALLS/VOLLEYBALLS $1,672.15

HEGG INSURANCE, PACKAGE INSURANCE PREMIUM $30,740.00

HENRIKSEN, EMILY, REIMBURSEMENT – EXTRA BOOKS FOR CLASS $96.94

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,749.89

[IMPREST FUND:

MITCHELL SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $30.00

SANBORN COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS, CORRECTIVE REFILING FEE $30.00

SANBORN COUNTY TREASURER, YUKON TITLE FEE $16.00

U.S. POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

TOTAL AUGUST IMPREST CLAIMS: $406.00]

INTRADO, MOBILE APP FEE/ANNUAL FEE $1,000.00

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, LAWN FERTILIZER $551.82

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTES/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTES $15,756.21

KROHMER PLUMBING, GOVERNOR HOUSE FAUCET/REPAIRS $459.43

LARSON, GARRETT, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASSES (2) $70.00

LEARNING WITHOUT TEARS, TRAINING (TWO AFT. SESSIONS) $1,278.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT $160.00

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $21.22

MARCO PRODUCTS, COUNSELOR SUPPLIES $184.47

MCLEODS, LESSON PLAN BOOKS/RECEIPT BOOKS $274.61

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $127.81

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BUNGEE CORDS $20.47

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,108.18

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.00

QUILL CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $1,483.08

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES/CARPET MARKERS $186.96

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $150.88

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $171.96

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ART SUPPLIES $282.04

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, BUSINESS MANAGER CONFERENCE FEE $75.00

South Dakota Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, COUNSELOR FEE – CONVENTION $55.00

TEACHER DIRECT, PRE-K SUPPLIES/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $191.38

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $303.33

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $368.62

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE, MUSICAL INSTRUMENT REPAIRS $84.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $146.03

Fund Total: $75,134.73

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, BALANCE OF ROOF $89,838.66

Athletic Performance Solutions, GYM FLOOR RECOAT PROCESS $2,590.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, MINI SPLITS (2)/LINES/INSTALLATION $5,579.26

COOPER, BENNY, SEALING TRACK $10,200.00

DB ELECTRIC, MINI-SPLIT $585.15

DECKER EQUIPMENT, FOLDING CHAIRS (52) $1,255.80

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING SERVICES – FOOTBALL/TRACK $1,411.00

FEISTNER GRAVEL/EXCAVATION, FOOTBALL FIELD/TRACK PROJECT $42,741.35

GREEN EGGS AND RAM, MOVE PROJECTOR $587.41

HILLYARD, VACUUM $676.04

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES – NAVIGATOR $875.14

SCHOOL OUTFITTERS, LIBRARY BOOKCASES (2) $679.74

STERLING COMPUTERS, NETWORK SERVERS (2) $9,278.00

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, REPAIR SEWER BREAK/LIBRARY SIDEWALK $15,268.85

Fund Total: $183,018.03

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $550.80

BRIGHT SOLUTIONS FOR DYSLEXIA, DYSLEXIA SUPPLIES – RE-ISSUED $994.85

Fund Total: $1,545.65

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

TEACHER DIRECT, PRE-K SUPPLIES $363.08

Fund Total: $363.08

FOOD SERVICE

BEBOUT, JULIE, REIMBURSEMENT – FS SUPPLIES $22.72

BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA INN, LODGING – FS CONFERENCE $243.98

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $21.30

CAPITAL ONE, FOOD/SUPPLIES – WALMART CARD $169.71

COUNTY FAIR, GLUTEN-FREE FOOD $31.87

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $290.10

GOERGEN, JENNIFER, MEALS – FS CONFERENCE $42.00

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $9,390.37

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $5.30

Fund Total: $10,217.35

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised about increasing cyber-security insurance coverage.

Superintendent Weber updated the board on the track/football field project, which should be completed soon.

The cheerleaders are planning a Homecoming dance right after the football game in the Community Center and inviting the three co-op schools.

The playground/basketball court asphalt area will be repaired and sealed for approximately $2,300.00.

Discussion was held on COVID leave, which expired at the end of last year, and the consensus was to let employees use their regular leave time. This may change in the future.

Enrollment is up two students, at 252. The final enrollment figure will be taken the last Friday in September.

The ESSER III COVID grant was discussed with preliminary plans to research an auxiliary gymnasium and possibly a shop classroom.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen reported on enrollment figures, the Walking Club, the Book Fair and other Elementary issues.

The District would like to thank American Bank and Trust for their generous donation of school supplies.

Jason Bruce reported that K&D Busing is still attempting to find someone to fill the third bus route, but staff will cover with a mini-bus until a replacement is found.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the following property tax levy resolution #3764 for taxes payable in 2022:

AG – $1.409;

OO – $3.153;

OTH – $6.525;

General Fund Opt-Out – $0;

Special Education – $1.670;

Capital Outlay – $735,000.00;

Bond Redemption – $0.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the surplus/salvage of miscellaneous kitchen items to include: 123 lunch trays, pots and pans, Rubbermaid containers, 10 bowls and miscellaneous silverware and kitchen tools, all valued at less than $300.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the new amount of $30,740.00 (effective October 14, 2021) for the package policy with EMC Insurance. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 13, 2021, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:05 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager