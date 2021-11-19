By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on November 8th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The meeting time had been rescheduled due to a fifth/sixth grade basketball game. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce (came at 5:13 p.m.), Kayla Vetter and Chris Selland.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 5 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda with three additional agenda items to come before the Board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 11, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented (to include imprest fund claims totaling $1,558.76) and the October 2021 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $911,527.94; Add receipts: Taxes $7,528.65; Interest $917.63; Other local $1,382.63; State $222,390.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,143,746.85; less disbursements $159,621.31; Cash balance: $984,125.54; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $984,125.54.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,119,187.03; Add receipts: Taxes $8,704.10; Other local $50,699.11; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,178,590.24; less disbursements $12,682.49; Cash balance: $1,165,907.75; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,165,907.75.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $584,196.49; Add receipts: Taxes $5,056.53; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $589,253.02; disbursements $27,056.98; Cash balance: $562,196.04; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $562,196.04.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $51,996.31; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $2,030.13; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $2.29; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $20,075.14; Total to be accounted for: $74,103.87; less disbursements $15,804.12; Cash balance: $58,299.75; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $58,299.75.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $49,503.99; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $49,503.99; less disbursements $4,416.33; Cash balance: $45,087.66; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $45,087.66.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,863.18; Add receipts: Interest $0.97; Pupil activities $1,228.92; Total to be accounted for: $24,093.07; less disbursements $2,174.94; Fund balance $21,918.13.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $128,104.15;

Special Education: $26,340.76

Enterprise #53: $4,416.33

Food Service: $7,738.96

GENERAL FUND

AT&T, CELLPHONE $85.23

BAKER’S DESIGN, CORSAGES/BOUTONNIERES CHORUS – ALL STATE $47.00

BIO CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $162.03

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICES (FOOTBALL) $360.00

CHAMBERLAIN SCHOOL, REGION SHARE OF EXPENSES – CROSS-COUNTRY $74.70

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, DIPLOMAS $195.98

DAKTRONICS, ANTENNA (3) FOR SCOREBOARD $100.00

DEINERT, TATE, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASS $35.00

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $97.53

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, MINI-BUS REPAIR – DOOR $120.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $577.62

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES/MOWER $633.37

HAGMAN, WESTIN, VOLLEYBALL VIDEO – SIX GAMES AT $10 EACH $60.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $723.32

HOUSE OF GLASS, DOOR CLOSER/SERVICE CALL $246.44

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK – VOLLEYBALL GAMES – EIGHT GAMES $180.00

[IMPREST FUND:

AVON SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP FEE $16.00

CALMUS, LYNN, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $122.76

CASH, MEAL – CROSS-COUNTRY STATE $336.00

CASH, MEAL – ALL-STATE CHORUS $543.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $30.00

NIHART, TIM, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $111.00

REGION JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL, MUSIC ATTENDANCE FEE $65.00

REGION HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, MUSIC ATTENDANCE FEE $100.00

South Dakota School Counselor Association, GUIDANCE COUNSELOR CONFERENCE FEE $35.00

VANZEE, MARCY, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $90.00

WILLIAMS, KRISTINE, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $90.00

WOLSEY/WESSINGTON SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP FEE $20.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS – OCTOBER 2021 $1,558.76]

IVERSON, ELECTRONIC KEY $250.03

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE/MUSIC $16,408.74

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRE REPAIR-MINI-BUS $37.00

KOTILINEK, SEBASTIAN, VOLLEYBALL VIDEO – 11 GAMES $110.00

LEARNING A TO Z, TITLE READING LICENSE $118.00

LEARNING WITHOUT TEARS, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $6,064.70

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT $160.00

LIMINEX, INC., GOGUARDIAN SITE LICENSE $3,173.00

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $77.93

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,083.08

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.80

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $190.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., UPGRADED ACCELERATED READER $567.70

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $182.16

South Dakota High School Activities Association, VOCAL MUSIC 5.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $365.56

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WHITE, BOBBI, LINE JUDGING – VOLLEYBALL $320.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $40.29

Fund Total: $36,764.47

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., BUS MAINTENANCE $2,197.46

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ELEMENTARY DESKS/CHAIRS/TABLE $7,389.52

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, GYM HVAC WORK-TO-DATE $1,755.00

Fund Total: $12,793.61

SPECIAL EDUCATION

ABA CARE, BEHAVIORAL EVALUATION – SPECIAL EDUCATION $1,828.28

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $795.60

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, AUTISM EVALUATION $1,500.00

Fund Total: $4,123.88

FOOD SERVICE

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITIONAL, SERV FOOD $449.28

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $203.91

GRASSEL, LUCI, REIMBURSEMENT – PAN LINERS $93.99

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $7,504.26

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $49.36

Fund Total: $8,300.80

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that the school has received a total insurance claim payment of $49,849.11 for the roof hail damage.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the upcoming December 16th legislative meeting. He also advised that he plans to use the gym sign advertising donations for the final items needed for the new practice track. The Veterans Day Program (designed by the sixth graders) will be held in the school gymnasium on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Any and all Veteran’s and all others are invited to attend. Superintendent Weber also advised that Armando Rodriguez will be resigning from his football coaching position effective next year.

Mr. Bruce reported that the bus routes are going well – they did do a reschedule of the routes and discussion was held on whether to change the routes around or not for the second semester with no decision made. Mr. Bruce advised that he had had a conversation with the county about the roads on the route so that they could make sure that the route roads are plowed this winter.

Lisa Snedeker advised that the Prairie View Healthcare Center had contacted her about extending the Community Care and Learning Center’s hours to accommodate their employees who cannot find daycare. The plan is for the Social Services Director to work the evening hours (approximately 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.) and not charge the day care center. Kayla Vetter (Community Care and Learning Center Board Member) was also there to answer any questions.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the hire of Mazie Opsahl as Special Education Aid effective 11/1/2021 at a pro-rated salary of $13,125.00 with benefits. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the resignation of Armando Rodriguez as Assistant Football Coach effective next year. The Board would like to thank Armando for his work with the football program for the past several years. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the resignation of Jennifer Goergen as Food Service Assistant effective December 2, 2021. This will include a payout of her pro-rated summer pay of $1,837.00 plus $251.92 for her two paid personal days (December 1st and 2nd). Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board entered executive session at 5:25 p.m. to discuss a matter pertaining to personnel pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 5:44 p.m.

With no further business to come before the Board, the November 8th, 2021, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 5:44 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager