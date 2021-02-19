By: admin

Published February 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 8th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The meeting time had been rescheduled due to a conflict with a basketball game. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Jodi Doering, and Neal Hiemstra. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Mitch Korbel, Armando Rodriguez, Jessica Anderson, Raleigh Larson and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 11, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the claims presented and the financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $919,793.08; Add receipts: Taxes $4,402.28; Interest $782.82; Other local/receivables: $2,131.95; State $107,379.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,034,489.13; less disbursements $170,556.27; Cash balance: $863,932.86; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $863,932.86.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,076,851.04: Add receipts: Taxes $3,432.19; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,080,283.23; less disbursements $(12,627.74) (DGR donation receipted against expense); Cash balance: $1,092,910.97; less accounts payable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,092,910.97.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $586,966.58; Add receipts: Taxes $1,977.69; Other local/receivable $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $588,944.27; less disbursements $33,482.46; Cash balance: $555,461.81; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $555,461.81.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $80,785.04; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $4,317.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Interest $3.34; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $13,825.32; Total to be accounted for: $98,930.70; less disbursements $14,954.21; Cash balance: $83,976.49; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance $83,976.49.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $78,220.98; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $1,455.00; Total to be accounted for: $79,675.98; less disbursements $5,145.90; Cash balance: $74,530.08; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $74,530.08.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $20,917.82; Add receipts: Interest $0.93; Pupil activities $2,802.00; Total to be accounted for: $23,720.75; less disbursements $2,388.12; Fund balance: $21,332.63.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $140,584.77

Special Education: $30,221.88

Enterprise #53: $5,145.90

Food Service: $9,391.53

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, MEDIA EQUIPMENT $212.96

AT&T, CELLPHONE $155.68

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA SUPPLIES $95.20

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $1,367.28

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE CLASSES $1,130.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRIC SERVICE/SINK HOOK-UP $211.12

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES $502.67

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUS/VEHICLES $210.79

FIDELITY ABSTRACT ESCROW, CLOSING COSTS – GOERGEN PROPERTY $296.94

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $625.63

[IMPREST FUND:

BARUTH, COREY, REFEREE – TWO JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $70.00

BAYSINGER, SHAWNA, SHOT CLOCK (TWO JUNIOR VARSITY, TWO VARSITY) $90.00

BAYSINGER, SHAWNA, SHOT CLOCK – JUNIOR VARSITY GAME (281 TOURNAMENT) $15.00

DUFFY, TERRY, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

ENTRINGER, PETE, REFEREE/MILEAGE – DOUBLEHEADER $183.00

HAEDER, TED, REFEREE – ONE JUNIOR VARSITY/ONE VARSITY $105.00

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK – JUNIOR VARSITY GAME (281 TOURNAMENT) $15.00

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK – JUNIOR VARSITY GAME (281 TOURNAMENT) $15.00

HOWARD, ERICA, SHOT CLOCK – JUNIOR VARSITY GAME (281 TOURNAMENT) $15.00

KINGSBURY, TUCKER, REFEREE/MILEAGE – TWO JUNIOR HIGH GAMES $79.40

ROHRBACH, MATT, REFEREE/MILEAGE – ONE JUNIOR VARSITY/ONE VARSITY $195.72

SCHEPAL, STEVE, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

WENZEL, JASON, REFEREE – ONE JUNIOR VARSITY/ONE VARSITY $105.00

WHITE, KAYLEE, SHOT CLOCK – ONE JUNIOR VARSITY/ONE VARSITY $45.00

TOTAL JANUARY IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,173.12]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,278.03

KROHMER PLUMBING, PLUMBING – GOVERNOR BUILDING $309.97

LAMB, NICHOLE, REIMBURSEMENT – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN/SHOP SUPPLIES/GARAGE REMOTES $291.76

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES – SHOP $104.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/SHOP SUPPLIES $395.92

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, FILTERS FOR BOTTLE FILLERS $506.34

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,334.56

OVERDRIVE, INC., SD DIGITAL CONS. – LIBRARY – COVID 2 $600.00

PAULY, KYLIE, REIMBURSEMENT – COAT DAMAGED BY DISINFECTANT $318.38

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $27.14

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $73.49

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., ICE MELT/FERTILIZER SPREADER $159.91

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED FOOTBALL EXPENSE $1,770.05

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $186.50

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $172.80

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASS $350.00

TRAINING ROOM, ATHLETIC SUPPLIES/TAPE $431.70

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $310.52

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $118.13

Fund Total: $33,260.34

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

DB ELECTRIC, SINK HOOK-UP – COVID 2 $473.83

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING SERVICES – FOOTBALL/TRACK $765.50

KROHMER PLUMBING, ELEMENTARY HANDWASH STATIONS – COVID 2 $17,249.00

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED FOOTBALL EXPENSE – UNIFORMS $4,285.35

Fund Total: $24,144.10

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE $15.92

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $178.26

TOBIL DYNAVOX LLC, SPED ONLINE RESOURCE $99.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SPED ONLINE CONFERENCE FEE $50.00

Fund Total: $343.18

FOOD SERVICE

BEBOUT, JULIE, REMBURSEMENT – SUPPLIES $12.82

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $7.00

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $131.94

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $133.35

MIDWEST FIRE, KITCHEN SUPPRESSION SYSTEM CERTIFICATION $188.00

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $6,949.01

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $18.97

Fund Total: $7,441.09

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that the Audit firm will be here on March 29th to complete the 2019-2020 annual audit.

Superintendent Weber informed the Board that the City has agreed to purchase a new treadmill and a new elliptical machine for the fitness center. The Board thanks the City for the new equipment.

Also, the Klich and Kesary families have made a very generous donation of $10,000.00 in memoriam of Jordan, Dylan and Kristian which will be used for the new football/track project. Thanks go out to both families.

The Board would also like to extend thanks to Coach Baruth for purchasing two no-slip sticky boards for the Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.

An extensive discussion was held on the current mask mandate and possible changes with input/letters from several employees and a parent. A decision was made to rescind the mask mandate on February 9th, 2021, in favor of a mask encouragement until such time as there may be a positive case (staff or student). If there is a positive case, the mask mandate will go into effect immediately for a 10-day period. At the end of the 10 days (with no new positive tests), the mandate will again be lifted.

Superintendent Weber advised that the newly hired part-time Custodian has resigned her position.

Discussion was held on an option to repair/replace the gymnasium roof.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen reported on elementary activities and Jason Bruce advised that the roads have now frozen and are easier to travel on for the bus routes.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board went into executive session at 5:56 p.m. pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1 for the annual Superintendent evaluation. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 6:29 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the resignation of Dayna Rodriguez as shared Head Volleyball Coach effective with the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried. The District would like to thank Dayna for her years serving as Head Coach.

Assistant Custodian Nicole Lamb’s resignation (effective immediately) was accepted on a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the 2021-2022 school calendar as presented. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the reopening of the custodial yearbook account. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering with a second by Todd Olinger to change the time of the regularly scheduled March 8th board meeting from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as to not conflict with the Pep Band concert. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger with a second by Neal Hiemstra to approve the resignation with regret of Janae Hofer, shared band instructor effective with the 2021-2022 school year. Motion carried. She will be taking a teaching position in Japan next year and the Board thanks her for her dedication to the band students of the district.

The Board moved into executive session at 6:36 p.m. as moved by Lisa Snedeker with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried. The purpose of the executive session was to discuss matters pertaining to personnel as per SDCL #1-25-2.1. The Board reconvened into regular session at 7:36 p.m.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the February 8th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 7:37 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager