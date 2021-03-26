By: admin

Published March 26, 2021

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on March 8th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The meeting time had been rescheduled due to a conflict with a school concert. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Jodi Doering, and Neal Hiemstra. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Julie Bebout, Matt Henriksen, Rob Baruth, Karl Sybesma of A-1 roofing and Chris Selland.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on February 8, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Neal Hiemstra seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

Matt Henriksen approached the Board with a proposal to purchase a “Shoot Away” machine for the Boys and Girls Basketball programs. The teams plan on doing some fundraising to help with the purchase. Cost of the machine is $5,900.00 plus shipping and the school share will be expensed to the capital outlay fund.

Karl Sybesma from A-1 Roofing presented options for repair/refurbish to the gym roof along with two additional adjoining sections that are also damaged/leaking. The roof will be inspected by an independent third party in the near future to determine warranty terms for the repairs. In order to avoid additional damage, the Board will need to declare the repairs as an emergency to waive the bid process, as per the Department of Legislative Audit. Estimated cost to complete the repairs/refurbishments is approximately $130,000.00.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $863,932.86; Add receipts: Taxes $32,556.91; Interest $692.61; Other local/receivables $1,832.59; State $131,161.18; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,030,176.15; less disbursements $154,389.37; Cash balance: $875,786.78; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $875,786.78.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,092,910.97; Add receipts: Taxes $48,956.25; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,141,867.22; less disbursements $24,144.10; Cash balance: $1,117,723.12; less accounts payable $0.00 Fund balance: $1,117,723.12.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $555,461.81; Add receipts: Taxes $28,460.28; Other local/receivable $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $583,922.09; less disbursements $26,404.34; Cash balance: $557,517.75; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $557,517.75.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $83,976.49; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $2,802.50; Adult receipts $141.00; Interest $3.20; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $18,548.46; Total to be accounted for: $105,471.65; less disbursements $15,337.79; Cash balance: $90,133.86; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $90,133.86.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $74,530.08; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $455.00; Total to be accounted for: $74,985.08; less disbursements $4,962.88; Cash balance: $70,022.20; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $70,022.20.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $21,332.63; Add receipts: Interest $0.93; Pupil activities $5,796.20; Total to be accounted for: $27,129.76; less disbursements $4,156.95; Fund balance: $22,972.81.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $127,374.80

Special Education: $26,061.16

Enterprise #53: $4,962.88

Food Service: $7,896.70

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, MEDIA LICENSE – VISA $383.27

AMERICAN GARAGE DOOR, SERVICE CALL – METAL SUPPORT $305.61

AT&T, CELL PHONE $85.69

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE ALARM MONITOR FEE $240.00

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT $86.38

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES $870.00

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, GRADUATION MEDALS $204.60

DB ELECTRIC, SERVICE CALL – REPLACE FAN $56.12

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI BUS $255.46

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $510.73

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,456.19

HOWARD, CARRIE , CLOCK – (NINE JUNIOR VARSITY AND EIGHT VARSITY) $375.00

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC., LITERACY SITE LICENSE (2) – TITLE $200.00

[IMPREST FUND:

BALL, KEVIN, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $149.40

BARUTH, COREY, REFEREE – THREE JUNIOR HIGH GAMES $75.00

BARUTH, COREY, REFEREE – TWO JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $70.00

DUFFY, TERRY, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

ENTRINGER, PETE, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $183.00

JOHNSON, LEE, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

HOWARD, ERICA, SHOT CLOCK (FOUR VARSITY, FOUR JUNIOR VARSITY) $180.00

KINGSBURY, TUCKER, REFEREE/MILEAGE – TWO JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $99.40

LOGAN, MARK, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

SCHROEDER, JOE, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

U.S. POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

TOTAL FEBRUARY IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,566.80]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE/BAND $15,751.47

KO’S PRO SERVICE, VEHICLE/BUS MAINTENANCE $523.22

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SHOP SUPPLIES $14.95

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES – SHOP $122.00

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES/CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $357.73

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,347.26

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.80

POPPLERS MUSIC, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $113.00

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES/PAPER/CHAIR $2,035.93

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL HELMET RECERTIFICATION/REPAIRS $2,040.30

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $24.47

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $306.52

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $172.78

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE, PIANO TUNING $100.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $29.75

Fund Total: $34,049.53

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE/OVERAGE $2,727.05

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BUS TIRES $743.88

TODD BRUESKE CONSTUCTION, DRYWALL REPAIR – ELEMENTARY HANDWASH STATIONS $836.77

Fund Total: $4,307.70

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $772.46

PEARSON EDUCATION, SPECIAL ED SUPPLIES $40.00

Fund Total: $812.46

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $171.40

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $5,930.91

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $7.63

Fund Total: $6,109.94

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that there was only one petition filed (Jason White) for the two open board positions, therefore there will be no election. The Board will need to appoint someone (effective July 1, 2021) to fill the second board position until the next election cycle. Also, Schoenfish, Inc. (auditing firm) will be here on March 29th for the annual school audit for the school year 2019-2020.

Superintendent Weber advised that vaccinations are now scheduled for school staff on Wednesday, March 17th (first shot). The mask mandate was put into place for several days due to a positive student case and a positive staff case. It will be lifted (replaced with a mask encouraged policy) after a 10-day period without any positive cases.

Discussion was held on AR criteria and capital outlay budget items for next year.

The athletic schedule was released for 2021-2022 with a few minor changes due to the re-classification by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. A request for a change in the graduation date for 2021-2022 was discussed.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues, and Jason Bruce gave a bus update.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved with regret the resignation of Shannon VanHeerden (fifth/sixth grade) effective with the 2021-22 school term. Motion carried. The Board thanks Ms. VanHeerden for her dedicated service to the students of the district.

The Board moved into executive session at 6:02 p.m., as motioned by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried. The purpose of the executive session was to discuss matters pertaining to personnel as per SDCL #1-25-2.1. The Board reconvened into regular session at 6:31 p.m.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the following non-certified contracts for 2021-2022: Julie Bebout, Jennifer Goergen, Trent Clayton, Cathy Hegg, Jessica Anderson, Luci Grassel, Carie Fry, Alecia Schley, Patty Anderson (part-time), and Crystal Lammey (part-time). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the following certified contracts for 2021-2022: Karen Jackson, Armando Rodriguez, Jessica Bruce, Kacee Polly, Sarah Jensen, Bailey Moody, Jason Bruce, Bev Dunn, Darin Schmiedt, Shannon VanHeerden, Mitch Korbel, Rick Olsen, Dayna Rodriguez, Lynn Klaas, Emily Henriksen, Tate Deinert, Kylie Pauly, Matt Henriksen, Rebecca Potrament, Shelley Schlicht, Charley Larson, Brooke King, Vicki Harmdierks (part-time), Mica Foxley and Chris Selland. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the hire of Patty Anderson as Part-Time Custodian at $13.90 per hour. Motion carried.

It was moved by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the following kitchen equipment from Institution Services – funded through the food service fund:

Dishwasher – $5,238.78;

Milk Cooler – $2,343.91;

Microwave Oven – $351.03;

Bussing Transport Cart – $473.26;

Planetary mixer – $10,697.48.

Motion carried. These purchases will be completed this fiscal year in order to comply with state fund balance requirements.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the March 8th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 6:42 p.m. on a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager