Published April 23, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on April 12th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Neal Hiemstra. Jodi Doering was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Armando Rodriguez and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda with three additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on March 8, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the March financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $875,786.78; Add receipts: Taxes $19,598.87; Interest $753.15; Other local/receivables $1,177.39; State $107,379.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,004,695.19; less disbursements $182,378.37; Cash balance: $822,316.82; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $822,316.82.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,117,723.12; Add receipts: Taxes $26,657.25; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,144,380.37; less disbursements $4,307.70; Cash balance: $1,140,072.67; less accounts payable: $0.00; Fund balance: $1,140,072.67.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $557,517.75; Add receipts: Taxes $15,487.14; Other local/receivable $103.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $573,107.89; less disbursements $27,345.93; Cash balance: $545,761.96; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $545,761.96.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $90,133.86; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $2,241.60; Adult receipts $85.00; Interest $3.87; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $18,282.40; Total to be accounted for: $110,746.73; less disbursements $13,710.60; Cash balance: $97,036.13; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $97,036.13.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $70,022.20; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $605.00; Total to be accounted for: $70,627.20; less disbursements $5,054.38; Cash balance: $65,572.82; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $65,572.82.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,972.81; Add receipts: Interest $0.99; Pupil activities $4,891.80; Total to be accounted for: $27,865.60; less disbursements $1,721.16; Fund balance: $26,144.44.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $148,248.12

Special Education: $26,533.47

Enterprise #53: $5,054.38

Food Service: $7,600.66

GENERAL FUND

ANDERSON, PATRICIA, BACKGROUND CHECK REIMBURSEMENT $43.25

AT&T, CELLPHONE $85.69

ATTORNEY RODNEY FREEMAN, AUDIT VERIFICATION LETTER $135.50

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, BOILER MOTOR/REPAIRS $692.63

BOOK SYSTEMS, SITE LICENSE – LIBRARY CATALOG SYSTEM $995.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

DB ELECTRIC, BALLAST REPLACEMENT/PARKING LOT LIGHTS $218.44

ELDRIDGE, DRAMA SCRIPT/ROYALTIES $373.95

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $501.67

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $254.64

GRASSEL, LUCI, REIMBURSEMENT – APP. DEVELOPER FEE $25.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., STARTER BLOCKS $62.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $414.30

HOUSE OF GLASS, CLOSER UNIT – COMMONS DOOR $338.73

INSTRUMENTALIST COMPANY, MUSIC AWARD $82.00

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,894.97

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES – 2018 MINI-BUS $350.50

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEES $150.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $54.76

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,369.51

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.80

POPPLERS MUSIC, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $70.00

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMAS $134.70

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $443.92

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $178.51

School Administrators of South Dakota, MEMBERSHIP DUES $1,217.00

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS, CONFERENCE FEE – BUSINESS MANAGER OFFICIALS $75.00

SOUTH DAKOTA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC, AD MEMBERSHIP FEE $185.40

SELLAND, SANDRA, MUSIC CONTEST JUDGE $50.00

SPORTBOARDZ, BOARD UPDATES $15.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $45.41

Fund Total: $29,814.78

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

GLOBAL, CHEMICAL CABINET – SHOP $964.81

IN FLIGHT PRODUCTS, INC., WEIGHT STATIONS/CABLES $870.00

Fund Total: $3,286.44

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $594.20

PARENT/GUARDIAN, PARENT/GUARDIAN MILEAGE $270.90

Fund Total: $865.10

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $11.39

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $225.30

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $8,598.62

WALMART, FOOD SERVICE SUPPLIES $172.41

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $122.72

Fund Total: $9,130.44

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that Schoenfish, Inc. has completed the 2019-2020 school audit. Also, the application for the third round of Federal COVID funding is due by April 30th. The State is required to approve all applications. The district’s allocation will be around $278,000.00, and discussion was held on an air filtration/air conditioning project for the gymnasium and in addition, upgrades to the network system. Estimates are being received for the projects and the gym project will be subject to bid requirements.

Superintendent Weber advised that an event will be held the afternoon of May 12th honoring the retirement of Lynn Klaas, Cathy Hegg, and Rosemarie Delvaux (2020 retiree – no event held then due to COVID). Also, the Wessington Springs, Wolsey-Wessington, Woonsocket Wrestling Co-op was a sixth place finisher at the State Wrestling tournament and congratulations go out to all involved with the team. Spring activities (prom, play, concert, awards banquet, etc.) will be held in-person this year provided no new COVID restrictions are required. The new English Teacher will also be implementing an Oral Interp. program for Woonsocket Students. Sanborn Central and Woonsocket will each have their own separate program, which will make practices easier. The district thanks Ms. Farrell-Poncelet for serving as shared Oral Interp. Coach this year.

Discussion was held on changing the Food Service billing program from Wordware to Infinite Campus for next year. The Associated School Board Conference will be held on August 5th and 6th.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues and discussed changes and various options for student seating in the elementary for next year with a possible shared contribution from WEPC.

New weight room equipment (weights and stations) have been purchased and the district would like to thank Mr. Thomas Koletis Jr. for his donation of $500.00 towards this purchase.

There are no busing issues at this time.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board went into executive session pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1 at 7:42 p.m. to discuss a matter pertaining to personnel. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 8:18 p.m.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve an emergency district repair as per SDCL #5-18A-9 for repairs to the gymnasium roof along with two smaller adjoining roof sections that were damaged and leaking. Repairs will be completed as soon as possible by A-1 Roofing at a quote of $127,462.78 plus excise tax. Several quotes were obtained and are on file with Superintendent Weber. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve a $500.00 district stipend for Dayna Rodriguez for Teacher Mentor for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the resignation of Rick Olsen as Fifth/Sixth Girls Basketball Coach and approve his hire as Head Volleyball Coach effective with the 2021-2022 school year. Jordan VonEye will also move from Junior High Volleyball Coach to Assistant Volleyball Coach. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the resignation (and June contract payout) of Special Education Aid Cathy Hegg effective the end of the 2020-21 school year. The District thanks Mrs. Hegg for her many years of dedication to the students of the district. Motion carried.

It was moved by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the resignation and June contract payout of Special Education Instructor Lynn Klaas effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Thanks go out to Mrs. Klaas for her many years working with the students of the district. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the purchase of a Dr. Dish CT Basketball machine from Dr. Dish, Inc. in the amount of $6,320.00 (capital outlay fund). Motion carried. The boys and girls basketball teams will be fundraising 50 percent of this cost. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the hire of Kayla Vetter as second grade teacher for 2021-2022 at a salary of $41,150.00 (pre-negotiations). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Danielle DeGreef as English Instructor for the 2021-22 school year at a salary of $40,150.00 (pre-negotiations) and also as Oral Interpretation Coach at a stipend of $1,500.00 for 2021-2022. Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to hire Russell Garry as the Band Instructor (shared 50 percent with Sanborn Central) effective for 2021-22 at a salary of $43,950.00 (pre-negotiations). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve Crystal Lammey as full-time Special Education Aid effective for the 2021-2022 school year at a salary of $18,375.00 (pre-negotiations). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the hire of Tracey Steele as full time Special Education Aid for 2021-2022 at a salary of $21,000.00 (post-negotiations). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the hire of Ashleigh Fry as part-time Title 1 Aid at a wage of $14.00 per hour (post-negotiations) effective with the 2021-2022 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2021-2022 WEA negotiated agreement. Motion carried.

Moved by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the School Board resolution for South Dakota High School Activities Association membership for 2021-2022. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Spens Schlicht as Volunteer Track Coach for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Tom Farrell as the Woonsocket district’s vote for Southeast Region Associated School Boards of South Dakota Board of Directors. Motion carried.

Motion was made to move the regular May Board meeting from May 10th, 2021, to May 11th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the boardroom. Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, and motion carried. The meeting was moved due to a conflict with the scheduled school awards banquet.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve projects to be funded with ESSER II funds: Gymnasium ventilation/air conditioning (to be bid out for completion in the summer of 2022), network server upgrades, doors. Motion carried. The application for funding is due April 30th, but the district has until September 2023 to spend the funds.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the surplus/salvage of the Goergen house and contents. The house will be razed. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the April 12th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:37 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager